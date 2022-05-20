The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announces bridge deck, joint and facia repairs for the Route 20 eastbound on-ramp to I-90 in Lee. Due to these repairs, this ramp is anticipated to be closed for approximately two months beginning on Tuesday, May 24.
The work and ramp closure were previously scheduled to begin May 19.
Traffic will be detoured for drivers to use the Route 20 westbound I-90 on-ramp during the temporary closure of the Route 20 eastbound on-ramp to I-90 at exit 10.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.