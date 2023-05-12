Lee voters reject the dam at Laurel Lake in a heated annual town meeting

LEE — Amid technical issues with the new voting technology involving “clickers,” the first open town meeting since the 1960s was a scene of rambunctious debate by voters who were happy to share their thoughts on a number of topics.
For about the last 50 years, Lee has been using a representative form of town meeting and just reverted to an "all-comers" version, where the only requirement is that those voting be registered voters in Lee.
The first vote of the night came as a test vote for the new technology. The test question: Would the Boston Celtics win their games against the Philadelphia 76ers? The system recorded the votes, but failed to display the results. But the software still tallied the votes. A great majority voted for the Celtics to win, and they did.
After a few more tries at using the voting system, the effort was abandoned and the meeting switched over to voice votes and standing votes in close calls.
With about 200 voters on hand, one line item in the proposed budget called for paying annual dues of $4,807 to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.
Some wanted to eliminate that line item from the budget, saying that in their view, BRPC was working against Lee’s interest in the work of the Rest of River Committee, which is chaired by Tom Matuszko, executive director of the BRPC. One issue folks pointed out frequently was the committee’s refusal to allow public comment during meetings.
Others blamed the other four towns on the committee for siding against Lee regarding the landfill plan. In the end, voters preserved that budget item 121-32.
Another issue regarding the PCB landfill came up when it was time to approve the proposed budget for the Lee Board of Health. It wanted $3,265 for additional technology to allow more information on the PCB landfill effort. Some residents said that was not enough, considering the health challenges the town may face with a landfill.
First, voters shot down a proposal to increase that budget item to $10,000. In rapid succession, someone else proposed $9,000.
"This is disgusting," one voter declared. "Half the town don't care about the other half. I propose $9,000. We can do this all night."
That proposal was also defeated. The voters approved the original allocation of $3,265.
A proposal to accept a donation of the dam at Laurel Lake drew opposition from voters who contended that dam was in such bad shape that the town would be stuck with the expense of repairing it, while others insisted that the lake would be better off with the town in control of the dam.
Owning the dam would not guarantee access to Sandy Beach, because the land on either side of the dam is own by a private party.
The proposal failed, with 63 in favor of accepting the donation, and 77 voting against. To win, the vote needed a 2/3 majority.
A proposal to adopt a “stretch energy code” also failed, with opponents noting that although it would save new homeowners money on energy bills, it would also add to the cost of building a home.
The proposed $21.3 million budget was approved by the voters.