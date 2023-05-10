Lee voters to decide whether to accept donation of the dam at Laurel Lake

LEE — Voters will be asked to approve the acceptance of a donation to the town of the Laurel Lake dam during Thursday’s town meeting.
The donation would give the town permanent partial access to Sandy Beach. The property in question runs the length of the dam. Property on either end of the dam would remain in private hands.
The beach area is owned by High Lawn Farm, which leases the beach to the town every three years for $1. The dam is owned by Roger Scheurer, the party offering to donate it to the town. The roadway on either side of the dam is owned by Scheurer’s son. That property is not part of the offered donation.
“It doesn’t make access (to the beach) any harder, but it won’t make it any easier either,” said Chris Brittain, Lee town administrator.
If voters accept the donated dam, the town would take on maintenance costs, which could run as high as $5,000 per year, according to Brittain.
“It’s not a huge expense when you look at the budget as a whole,” said Select Board Chairman Sean Regnier.
The dam includes a pipeline to the Eagle Mill area, where they could tie in to a hydro power generator, if one was ever installed in the dam, Brittain noted.
Ownership of the dam could come in handy if the other parcel was ever to become available and the town gained ownership. It would give the town permanent access to the beach, assuming the arrangement with High Lawn Farms continues. Only Lee residents and their guests are permitted to use the beach.
Both Brittain and Regnier said the board didn’t have strong feelings one way or the other, preferring to leave the decision up to the voters.
“We didn’t want to deny the people of their say in the matter,” Regnier said.
Ownership of the dam includes the top 12 feet of water in the lake. Town officials are in talks with Lenox about sharing the maintenance costs if the town were to take possession, because part of the lake lies in Lenox. The state lists the dam’s condition as “satisfactory.”
Brittain also said that the town would apply for grants available that help with maintenance costs of dams.
Ownership would give the town control over adjusting the water level to impede invasive vegetation in the lake.
If the town declines the offer, Regnier noted, the dam could wind up in the hands of someone who might not be inclined to continue providing public access.
“I’m not sure we want to run that risk,” he said.