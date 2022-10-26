Water main break in Lee subdivision shuts off water access for about 30 homes

LEE — Around 30 homes in the Via Franco subdivision were without water for about eight hours Tuesday night after a main broke.
Water service was restored by around 1:45 a.m., according to Lenny Tisdale, superintendent of Lee Department of Public Works.
The break was reported shortly after 5 p.m. and water was shut off for residents living on Via Franco, Via Maria and Via Bondi. A section of homes on nearby Fairview Street also had their water shut off.
Tisdale said the main break was caused by a soft spot in the iron of the water main. The Lee Police Department provided continuous updates as the work occurred.
“They got the water back on in time for everyone to get ready to go to work this morning,” said George Brooks, the Via Franco resident living where the main broke.
Brooks said that the main break caused some water to come up near the end of his driveway on Via Franco, prompting his call to the town. The only thing left unsettled, he said, was the end of the driveway being repaved at some point.
Tisdale said that should occur sometime early next week, after the ground has had some time to settle again.