LEE — The ballot is all set for the May 15 town election at 21 Crossways Village Gym.
The one open 3-year seat on the Select Board will be a contest between incumbent Sean Regnier and Anne Langlais. Langlais has been active in opposing the PCB dump proposed for Lee. Regnier currently opposes the PCB dump, but has voiced support for it in the past.
All other open seats are unopposed.
John “Buck” Donovan, incumbent, is seeking another 5-year term on the Planning Board.
A vacant 5-year term on the Housing Authority has not drawn any candidates.
The three, 3-year terms on the school committee are sought by incumbents Aaron Aubin and Nicole Kosiorek. Newcomer Heidi Cooper is running for the final open seat.
Matthew Carlino is running for a 1-year term as Town Moderator.
Town Election is on Monday, May 15, at 21 Crossways Village Gym. Voting opens at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are accepted up until the close of polls on Election Day, and the last day to request an absentee ballot is May 8 by 5 p.m.
The Town of Lee voted to return to Open Town Meeting. In an OTM each registered voter of Lee can attend and vote on articles at the Annual Town Meeting and at any Special Town Meetings called by the Select Board.
A “Baby” Town Meeting is starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the Lee Middle/High School Auditorium with an informative session about the changes to Open Town meeting and review of the 2023 Town Meeting warrant articles.
Town Meeting is set for at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Lee Middle/High School Auditorium.