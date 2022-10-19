Lenox Public School Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin Jr. is resigning

LENOX — In a stunning setback to the town’s public school district, Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin Jr. submitted his resignation to the School Committee on Wednesday, nearly 16 months after he started work here.

Gosselin, who resides in Simsbury, Conn., has accepted a post as schools superintendent in Connecticut’s Regional School District No. 12, with offices in the town of Washington Depot. The three town district — Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington — includes three elementary schools and one middle and high school with total enrollment of nearly 700, compared to about 780 in Lenox.

His contract requires 90 days of advance notice, but Gosselin expressed the hope that “an earlier release date is possible.” Otherwise, his final day in Lenox would be on Jan. 9, according to his letter of resignation.

“In the meantime, I intend to bring my complete focus and energy to my role here at Lenox to serve our students and staff,” Gosselin wrote. “My separation from the district to pursue this new opportunity benefits my family and allows time for coaching and increased involvement in my girls' lives.”

Gosselin, whose four-year contract took effect on July 1, 2021, at a first-year salary of $160,000, stated that his decision to depart “is in no way related to dissatisfaction with the district or the School Committee. On the contrary, I remain grateful to the School Committee for allowing me to lead the district and help set the stage for continued forward progress.”

Since June, the district has lost the principal, Michael Knybel, and assistant principal Brent Bette, at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, who both resigned at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Then, five weeks after he was hired, the new school principal, Salvatore Frieri, resigned after allegations surfaced about an inappropriate relationship he had with a 15-year-old student while he was a substitute teacher in 2008 at Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School in Adams.

Last month, an independent audit by an outside law firm found that anti-bullying reporting procedures had been handled improperly at the school, involving at least a dozen incidents, including several by staff against students.

Former Lenox Schools Superintendent and veteran educator Timothy Lee is acting as substitute principal at the school while a search is conducted for a new principal and interim principal.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time leading the Lenox Public Schools and feel confident that the district is heading into an exciting new era with talented administrators in key roles,” Gosselin wrote in his resignation letter.

“The Lenox superintendency has been the best job I've held in my career as an educator, and I enjoy it immensely. We have every reason to be optimistic that the high school principal search will recruit a great leader to guide the school ahead in academic excellence and healthy school culture.”

Explaining his decision to take the position offered in Connecticut, he stated that “when the search consultant contacted me about this opportunity, I was immediately excited about the district's newly launched agriscience program and its commitment to innovation. These educational initiatives offer the rare opportunity to bring personal and professional passions together and promise deep fulfillment.”

Gosselin also said that his decision to relocate “is in no way related to dissatisfaction with the district or the School Committee. On the contrary, I remain grateful to the School Committee for allowing me to lead the district and help set the stage for continued forward progress. I wish the district continued success in the coming years and know that the Committee will continue to offer exemplary governance of the district and its leadership team.”

At its annual evaluation last August, the School Committee awarded Gosselin high marks for his leadership.