How will the Lenox School superintendent handle multiple challenges of high-level staffing and a bullying-policy external audit?

LENOX — Now that graduation ceremonies and other end-of-school celebrations are behind him, District Superintendent Mark J. Gosselin Jr. is facing a unique set of major challenges.
With his first anniversary to lead the district on a four-year contract less than two weeks away, the district's top administrator has to manage and resolve three front-burner crises:
- The surprise resignation of Lenox Memorial Middle and High School Principal Michael Knybel, requiring a warp-speed search to find the best candidate to take over no later than Aug. 15.
- The School Committee’s vote to seek an outside study of anti-bullying procedures at LMMHS following a parent’s complaint.
- The “approved leave” of LMMHS Assistant Principal Brent Bette for undisclosed reasons.
During a conversation in his Town Hall office on Wednesday, Gosselin seemed unruffled, responding with transparency, except for the issue he could not discuss for legal reasons: The future status of Bette.
Excerpts from the interview follow and have been edited for length:
Q: What was your reaction to LMMS Principal Knybel’s decision to leave and would you have preferred that he stay?
A: I was shocked when I heard the news, I didn’t know he was interviewing or applying. Coming out of COVID, the district’s best interest would be to try to have as much continuity as possible ... No one was asking Mr. Knybel to resign or anything to that effect ... Strategically, it’s a move that makes sense for him and his family, I can’t begrudge him.
Q: What are the next steps in identifying potential candidates for LMMHS principal in a tight time frame?
A: It’s not like in the old days when you would get an avalanche of applications ... We fully intend to do a comprehensive search, we’ve invited teachers, parents, students to indicate their desire to participate ... If we don’t find the quality of candidate we’re seeking, we would certainly consider an interim if need be. There’s energy in finding a great candidate, our kids and staff deserve that. The goal is to have a search committee in place ASAP. These things don’t have to take a lot of time.
Q: What is your best-case vision for the type of leader you’d like to see accepting this position?
A: We want a strong, inspirational leader with experience that the staff can get behind and bring the community on board, energize the school, a strong leader to give our teachers vital feedback for growth, someone visible and taking an active role, being at events.
Q: Is there a morale issue at LMMHS?
A: I do hear from some teachers who do share that, and COVID has been a major factor in sapping some of the energy and morale from some of our folks, so we’re looking for a charismatic leader who can get people excited ... We want to cast a very wide net and get the very best candidate.
Q: Are you comfortable with the School Committee’s decision to forego an internal investigation and instead hire the district’s law firm to conduct an external “audit” of bullying reporting policies?
A: Certainly I would support the committee’s decision either way. If the committee had asked the district administration to conduct an investigation, we would have been happy to do so and report our findings. We’re seeking the history in how bullying incidents have been handled, if reports have been made and if there’s a systemic breakdown. Right now, we don’t even have enough information to understand the problem, if there is one. In some ways, we’ll probably work pretty closely with the auditors.
Q: How would you describe the current anti-bullying policy?
A: It’s pretty clear on how this is handled and it aligns with state law. But the issues could potentially go unresolved if reports aren’t being made, and if they’re not, then we need to find out why and that’s what we’re hoping will potentially be an outcome of an audit. If there are breakdowns in the system, what are they and what are some recommendations so we have a procedure people can use.
Q: What are parents, students or staff supposed to do if there is an incident?
A: If someone believes bullying is going on, we issue them an official form and ask them to complete it so we can investigate the claims, communicate with the families, act on any consequences and share the outcomes of the investigation.
Q: What’s the ultimate goal of the bullying investigation?
A: How a principal and leadership team builds the culture and climate that doesn’t accept this. We definitely need to take a deeper look at LMMHS, the middle school in particular, to have an active anti-bullying program in place to educate our students on what it is, how to resist it and how to confront it, and to know what to do if you or somebody you know are being bullied. The policy is online on LMMHS’s website and in the student handbook.
Q: What’s the definition of bullying and is that clarified and explicit in the policy?
A: Ongoing behavior where students feel they’re being harassed or targeted and there’s an imbalance of power, a difference in age, size, social capital. We want to address whenever students aren’t feeling successful in school, or they don’t feel welcome in school. Bullying or harassment is different than an occasional conflict between peers. There’s always conflict in any sort of human system. Bullying solutions have to be communitywide. Conduct outside school that then creates an issue in school, that would still be in our purview. We need to get commitments to make the lives of our students better. Parents have to be our partners on this, and we have to be their partners. We want to make sure we’re doing the best for our kids and if historically that hasn’t happened, we want to know where those breakdowns were. We want to focus on the root causes and what we can do to prevent it, rather than trying to punish kids; for most school behavior, that’s not the most effective solution.