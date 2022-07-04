Do you have too many books? The annual Lenox Library book sale is now taking donations

LENOX — Too many books crowding your shelves, floors, basements, closets?
For many avid readers, there’s a solution: An especially extensive Lenox Library book sale is coming up this summer, offering thousands of books donated by area homeowners.
Books, CDs and DVDs in very good or excellent condition are welcome for what promises to be the library’s biggest sale since the annual tradition was established 26 years ago (with the exception of 2020).
It’s the year’s key fundraiser for the Lenox Library Association, which supports programs and services at the town-owned library. All books at the sale are donated by members of the Berkshire community.
Donations are accepted every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon as well as on Saturday, Aug. 6, during the same hours at Spring Lawn, 10 Kemble St., just west of Shakespeare & Company. The deadline for donations is Aug. 18. Books for the sale cannot be accepted at the library.
The event is in the Town Hall auditorium, 6 Walker St., on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. Dealers and collectors pay a $10 fee for sneak peek when the doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday. Free admission for the general public is noon to 4 on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 on Sunday.
The sale is expected to include as many as 7,000 books, said event organizer Nancy Cohen, who works with up to 40 volunteer local residents. “Because space is limited, we focus on hardcover and paperback books in top condition, not the kind you find at yard sales,” she said.
Therefore, not all materials are on the welcome mat: Books that are dirty, torn, have handwritten notes or highlighting are not invited.
Nor are travel books from before 2019, encyclopedias, dictionaries, thesauruses, atlases, textbooks, VHS videotapes, LP records, magazines, or nonfiction books that are no longer timely (such as Bill Clinton’s memoirs or volumes on the Bush presidencies).
At the sale, paperbacks “like new” are $3; used-condition books cost $2. Hardcover books range from $4 to $6, except for art books from $5 to $10.
Top categories include art books, signed and first editions, other collectibles, fiction, biography, history, local interest, children’s and young adults.
Unsold books, usually several hundred, are collected by a Vermont collector for sale online.
This year, Berkshire Busk singer Elizabeth Berliner, performing as “Jaane Doe,” will entertain from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 4 outside Town Hall.
In previous summers, the event was held in tents outside the library, but that’s not possible because of extensive renovations to the library set to begin in a few weeks.
The goal for net proceeds is $20,000, said Maria Lynch, the library’s development director. The Lenox Library Association contributes about $130,000 to the overall annual budget; the rest, $421,000, is funded by the town.
To raise additional funds, a raffle is being held for the first time. Gift baskets include:
- $400 in gift cards for local restaurants.
- A day spa for two and a cooking class for four at Canyon Ranch.
- Baseball tickets for two at a Red Sox game at Fenway Park and a pair for the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Raffle tickets at $10 per ticket, three for $25 and five for $40. They are available at the weekly Lenox Farmers Market on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 starting on July 15, at the library on request and at library events. The drawing is on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 4 p.m. in the Town Hall auditorium.
The event is underwritten by the Lenox office of Apella Capital LLC and Canyon Ranch Lenox.
More information: Nancy Cohen at 413-652-1327 or nancycohen1112@gmail.com. Details also are available at lenoxlib.org.