LENOX — Following a hiking tour of the proposed site for a brewpub on woodlands off Pittsfield Road (Routes 7 & 20), members of the Zoning Board of Appeals have raised questions about traffic safety involving turns from the heavily traveled, high-speed state highway.
At a meeting last week after the site visit, the ZBA members asked the project’s attorney, Alexandra Glover, to respond to their concerns when the board holds a public hearing next month on the application for a special permit. Glover had asked the board to submit questions for a potential supplement to the original application.
THE STORY SO FAR:
Robert Trask, owner of the 51 Park Restaurant & Tavern in Lee, submitted plans to the board last month. If approved, the proposed year-round restaurant would be sited on a 40-acre parcel of undeveloped, currently privately owned land on the east side of the state highway, opposite Lime Kiln Road. The location is just south of the Trattoria Il Vesuvio restaurant and north of the former Days Inn motel, now being renovated by new owners.
— The pub and restaurant, with 114 indoor seats and 50 more for seasonal outdoor dining, would be reached by an access driveway off Pittsfield Road, with parking for 69 vehicles.
— A right- and left-turn lane is proposed to enter and exit the restaurant through a new curb cut, subject to approval by the state Department of Transportation.
— The 5,000-square-foot brewpub would employ as many as 20 full-time and 10 part-time staffers in the summer.
WHAT’S AT STAKE:
ZBA Chairman Robert Fuster, Jr., asked Glover, Trask’s attorney, why the brewpub would be situated so close to the Twelve Oaks condo development. The board representing residents have retained attorney John Gobel to scrutinize the proposal and seek answers to questions raised following the site tour. The wooded parcel for the project exceeds 40 acres.
— Fuster also asked for details about live entertainment proposed for the brewpub and why it can’t be limited to inside the establishment.
— ZBA members Ned Douglas and Jedd Hall expressed great concern about a proposed turning lane for southbound motorists seeking to enter the brewpub property by crossing northbound lanes. Hall cited highway traffic volume and speed at “a very delicate spot to get in and out of.” Fuster also raised questions about traffic safety.
— Board member Albert Harper wanted to know why the access driveway shouldn’t be 24 feet wide, instead of the proposed 20 feet, as required unless a waiver is granted. He asked whether the cost of a wider access road is a factor.
— The “actual manufacturing process” for a brewpub also needs explanation, he stated, citing fears about potential danger expressed by members of the public in letters to the ZBA about the project. Harper cited internet research revealing “a brewpub that blew up” and asked about “how the process prevents explosions.”
— Harper also questioned why the building can’t be moved 50 to 75 feet to the north, creating more separation from the Twelve Oaks condos.
IN THEIR OWN WORDS:
“I’d like to find out whether the ZBA has legal authority to regulate privacy, views, noise and odor issues. Those are certainly not in the town bylaws.” — ZBA member Albert Harper.
“I’d like to hear what the fire chief thinks about regulations involving brewpubs and the possibility of explosions, and what steps the fire department would take.” — ZBA member Ned Douglas.
“The only fire hydrant is quite some distance from the proposed building, so will there be any other hydrants installed and what other fire-control methods will be placed in the brewpub area?” — ZBA Chairman Robert Fuster, Jr.
WHAT’S NEXT:
A full, five-member board is scheduled to open the formal public hearing on the Lenox Brewpub application at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 via Zoom. The application can be viewed online or at the town clerk’s office during regular business hours.