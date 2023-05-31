The state is keeping close tabs on GE's Woods Pond Dam in Lenox Dale to avoid flooding that could spread PCBs

LENOX DALE — There’s a dam that engineers are keeping a close eye on because a break, however unlikely, might mean dangerous flooding as well as toxic chemicals sloshing through three towns.

Engineers hired by General Electric gave the Woods Pond Dam its first exam of the year on a sunny Tuesday morning, and it passed. While the report is not yet available, some clues to the dam’s condition lie in the most recent inspection on Nov. 21. That report does not reveal any significant problems, but rather ticks off a list of potentially troublesome signs.

A few that have persisted since 2019 include tilting stone masonry, as well as minor cracks and deterioration in the concrete walls.

The dam, owned by General Electric, prevents untold amounts of PCB sediment from menacing the rest of the Housatonic River.

That is the intention. And the hope.

Also on site Tuesday were a town official from Lee, two environmental activists and staff members from the Environmental Protection Agency, since the EPA oversees the cleanup from GE’s release of the chemicals as well as plans to shove not quite half of the pollution into a dump downriver in Lee.

The prospective dump, known officially as the “Upland Disposal Facility,” is the source of much fury in Lee and beyond. There is a lawsuit attempting to block its creation and other related court filings.

The specter of a dam failure of this dam, or of GE’s Rising Pond dam further downriver in Housatonic — which also passed it’s Tuesday exam — raises the stakes on such inspections. Given that the proposed dredging won’t grab all the pollution, a dam breach could, according to an inundation map, spread it into towns and farmland.

“Is the cleanup adequate enough to handle something like that?” said Bob Jones, chair of the Lee Select Board, chatting with two EPA employees in a parking lot next to the dam. Housatonic River Initiative’s Tim Gray and Denny Alsop also were there. The engineers left.

The idea of a dam breach sparked impassioned dialogue about exactly how much PCBs lie impounded. “We don’t really know,” Gray said, adding caustically that he thinks the EPA has made “important decisions” based on not really knowing.

Calmly taking in that assertion, Joshua Fontaine, a project manager for the EPA’s Superfund & Emergency Management Division, countered that there had been hundreds of samples taken and that more “robust” sampling would happen in the fall.

Later, Jones said Lee should not have to fight such a twin-headed Goliath of industry and government, mostly alone.

“We did not do this to the Housatonic River,” he said, to which Alsop, who has been canoeing and loving these waters for decades, responded, “We have to defend ourselves.”

The Woods Pond Dam is categorized by the state Office of Dam Safety as a “Significant Hazard” dam, since if breached, “it may cause loss of life and damage home(s), industrial or commercial facilities, secondary highway(s) or railroad(s) or cause interruption of use or service of relatively important facilities.”

The state requires most of these Significant Hazard dams to be inspected every five years. But Woods and Rising pond dams are superfund sites, subject to four inspections annually.

An emergency-management plan shows that a breach could be an environmental disaster, and dangerous to boot for Lenox, Lee and Stockbridge.

“If you are in or near this area, proceed immediately to high ground away from the valley,” reads one of the emergency messages for public safety officials to use during a breach. “Do not travel on Routes 20 or 102 or return to your home to recover your possessions. You cannot outrun or drive away from the floodwave. Proceed immediately to high ground away from the valley.”

