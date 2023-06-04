Limited Stockbridge Bowl advisory lifted

STOCKBRIDGE — A limited public health advisory issued Friday affecting a small portion of the Stockbridge Bowl has been lifted.
An announcement from Tri-Town Health Department Director James Wilusz stated that sampling results from an algae bloom spotted in the isolated outlet section of the lake found no cyanobacteria toxins. The sampling results were released Saturday by GZA GeoEnvironmental of Springfield.
“On behalf of Tri-Town and the town of Stockbridge staff and officials working together, we appreciate all the support in ensuring public health of our residents are protected,” Wilusz wrote in an e-mail. "This process is a snapshot on how multiple agencies and departments work so well together in our response to the health of our precious Stockbridge Bowl. Our hard work is paying off and we will continue to strengthen our commitment to our towns."
The advisory, now withdrawn, had cautioned swimmers and boaters not to swim, wade or come into contact with scum or foam found in the southwest portion of the Bowl. The isolated area has some private properties on the shoreline but no public access, and is distant from the Stockbridge Town Beach.