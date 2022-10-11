West Stockbridge 'vision' panel seeks answers on what makes a town family-friendly

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — What's going to happen to this town in 20 years? That’s a question Stephen Graham Jr., 40, who’s lived in West Stockbridge for most of his life, asks himself.
Growing up in town, he went to the village school and had many friends who lived nearby.
Because of West Stockbridge’s aging demographic, his son's childhood is not the same. “I used to ride my bike ... and meet all my friends there and go fishing with them. My parents would kind of send me out and I'd come back for dinner,” he said. “Opportunities to make those social interactions are not as prevalent today.”
To better understand what families need to thrive in West Stockbridge, Graham, who is a member of the town's Vision Committee, launched a survey asking residents who have raised children, or are thinking of raising children, to share their perspectives.
The Vision Committee's role is to make recommendations to the Select Board. To reach out as many people as possible, the survey has been shared on West Stockbridge Community Group on Facebook as well as with Peter Dillon, superintendent of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.
The survey focuses on three topics: educational opportunities, work opportunities and affordable housing. Residents have the opportunity to give grades to each one of these as well as add comments detailing their experiences.
Graham believes that some changes are needed to attract new families with no connections to West Stockbridge. “I settled here because I grew up here. But for somebody looking for a place to settle, I don't feel like [West Stockbridge] is a good option anymore,” he said.
After gathering data, the next step would be for the Vision Committee to discuss potential solutions. Some things feel out of reach. For example, West Stockbridge’s Village School closed in 2003 because of a school budget deficit. Graham, while nostalgic about the old village school environment, is under no illusion the school could reopen.
However, he thinks the town could offer tax incentives for daycare businesses, as those are lacking in town. Another idea would be to make it easier for West Stockbridge children to attend Richmond’s school, a seven-minute drive away for some.
Now, Richmond residents have preference and West Stockbridge children have to enter a lottery for the remaining seats, competing with other children who might be farther away. Graham, who unsuccessfully entered the lottery two years in a row for his son, thinks the school district should be redrawn so West Stockbridge children get preferential treatment too.
“These are just ideas at the moment. But once I have the data to support it, there's a lot of work here to try to do,” said Graham.
If you are a West Stockbridge resident with a young family or considering starting one, you can complete the survey by visiting t.ly/45pX.