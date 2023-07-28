The landmark Schantz Galleries in Stockbridge is closing. But here’s how the contemporary glass art will still be shown ...

STOCKBRIDGE — A landmark, nationally known contemporary glass art gallery plans to close its downtown Stockbridge location in September after 45 years.

Schantz Galleries Contemporary Glass currently represents about 50 national and international artists. It is gradually transitioning to a virtual gallery as a hybrid format for clients to consider art purchases by first experiencing it online, said co-owner Jim Schantz.

Five years after the gallery was founded in 1978 by Kenn and Chandra Holsten, Schantz — then a painter and part-time art teacher at Miss Hall’s School, Berkshire Community College and Westfield State University — began working there as it evolved from a multimedia craft site to a contemporary glass gallery.

He was joined by artist Kim Saul in 1988. The couple were married in 1991, became associates and later business partners of the Holstens. Schantz and Saul, residents of the Glendale section of Stockbridge, purchased the Holsten Galleries from Kenn Holsten, now based in Santa Fe, N.M., in 2009.

Now, they are embarking on a major lifestyle change by moving out of the 3 Elm St. location behind Lee Bank.

“It’s definitely bittersweet, it’s been a big part of our lives,” Schantz, 67, said. “A lot of people have been coming in, expressing how they’re going to miss this.”

He suggested that “as we all get up there in age, the idea grows of being with our family more and being able to travel, maybe visit our artists. At some point time became the issue, outweighing the aspect of running this day to day. We’re ending on a high note, still able to put in the time to doing it right. It’s a soft landing, we feel good about it. It’s the right time.”

Ideally, Schantz and Saul, 63, hope another art gallery proprietor may take over the physical space in the building owned by Judith Abdalla.

Is there a downside to presenting art work for sale online, instead of at an actual gallery?

“That’s the big question,” Schantz said. “As artists, we know nothing can replace the actual object. You need to experience it in person. For many people, in a lot of ways this has been like a museum. But for us, it’s a life choice, not a financial choice.”

The gallery has had 135 clients who bought 282 pieces of art since May 2022, and there’s a current email blast list of about 11,000.

“They’re familiar enough with the work and they can look at an image or a video, and it gives them enough of an impression to make a decision,” Schantz said.

But if a client is disappointed when receiving the work, the online gallery would let them return it. “I would hope when they see it in person, it’s better than what they experienced virtually,” he said.

Nearly 1,200 buyers have purchased art from the gallery since 2009 — the arc of the business peaked with outside shows and a bigger staff from 2012 to 2017 — “we were working 24/7,” Saul said.

“Everything was different,” Schantz added. “It was the natural progression of our business, we felt we could slow down our involvement, to create more time for our family and our own work. But we can keep these relationships with the artists, the collectors and the audience on our e-list.

“We’ve cultivated this for many years, and it’s all about the important relationships with the artists and clients,” he emphasized. “The transition gives us a way to downsize our day-to-day involvement, but still continue the relationships while giving us more time to paint, to do and exhibit our own art work.” Schantz has been displaying his own paintings at the Pucker Gallery in Boston for 35 years.

“We’re trying to focus online more specifically, on the artists we represent,” he said. “Streamlining will make it more financially feasible for us to pull back a bit.”

Leaving the gallery will eliminate overhead, including the lease, more than compensating for the expected reductions in their commissions, from 40 to 50 percent of the sales price to about 20 percent from online sales.

A few of the roughly 200 art works on display at the gallery will be moved to an office the couple will retain elsewhere in the Elm Street building, but most will be shipped back to the artists this fall. Some will remain available for listing on the Schantz online gallery. Online presentations will be planned every six weeks — a virtual exhibition.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Schantz said, many gallery exhibitions moved online, “but in terms of experience, it’s never going to replace the actual object. What we have to let go of is that the community is losing this valuable treasure, and hopefully we can bring it back in some form as a curated exhibition.”

Schantz noted that the pandemic affected daily operations — “We learned some things from being able to use more of the online tools. The virtual world became more important, a lot of Zoom meetings with artists and clients.”

“Part of the gallery’s message is that we educate people about glass as a medium and about the artists’ lives,” Saul said. “It’s been an honor to represent these artists, a great pleasure to get to know them and share their work.”

IF YOU GO

What: Schantz Galleries, displaying contemporary glass art.

Where: 3 Elm St., Stockbridge

When: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, through Aug. 31.

Information: 413-298-3044, schantzgalleries.com