After working at Joe's Diner for five decades, Margaret MacDowell, at 71, isn't quitting anytime soon

LEE — When Margaret MacDowell was 17, a junior at Lee High School, friends who worked at Joe’s Diner persuaded her to apply. She got the job.
That was in 1970. MacDowell, 71, is still there and still loves it.
“My father didn’t want me to work here, because all the customers were men," she said in an interview on Wednesday at Joe's, at 85 Center Street in Lee. "He came around eventually.”
At the time, Joe’s primarily served workers from the local paper mills and was open 24 hours to feed all three shifts their lunch, dinner and breakfast.
“It was always busy,” MacDowell said.
After a few years, she quit Joe’s and became a mill worker. A couple of years later, diner owner Joe Sorrentino invited her back.
“So I came back,” she said, and hasn't left.
Sorrentino opened Joe’s Diner in 1955.
By the late 1980s, with the paper industry slowing, Joe's Diner closed from midnight to 5 a.m.
“It was so busy all the time, and I met a lot of great people,” MacDowell said. “I was working with Joe, his wife and their kids. They were a great family. Then, two years later [in 2000], Joe retired and sold the place.”
MacDowell stayed on with new owners, Joe and Pam Langlais. Joe Langlais died in 2011, and in 2013, Heather Earle bought Joe's.
“I’m on my fifth boss now," MacDowell said, counting Joe's wife. “I guess once you find a home, you never leave.”
One of the benefits of her job, she said, is the variety of customers, mostly local regulars and seasonal visitors, but an occasional suprise. MacDowell said a couple of celebrities have stopped there, including an actress from “Days of Our Lives,” and an actor in one of the “Law and Order” shows.
Well past the lunch hour, the dining room on Wednesday was nearly full. The two waitresses on duty scurried through the tables, delivering food and taking orders.
Off-duty and sitting at a high-top table in the back, MacDowell squinted, scanning for familiar faces and pointing out regular customers she knows.
MacDowell remembers many of the customers she served in the early years who introduced their kids to the place. She became friends with them, and, in some cases, with their grandkids.
MacDowell’s mother and granddaughter also have worked at Joe’s.
“I love it, I do,” MacDowell said. “And I think it’s my customers that make it fun.”
Nowadays she works weekends at Joe's, and on weekdays she is a custodian at Morris Elementary School in Lenox, a job she is considering retiring from. She said she looks forward to only having to work at Joe’s.
Owner Heather Earle said that MacDowell is as much a staple of Joe's as the clatter of the plates and the aroma of the coffee.
Earle said MacDowell's fiesty and fun style helps keep customers coming back.
“Most people love Margaret,” Earle said. “When it’s busy, she’s right to the point so she can move on to the next table. She seems hard on the outside, but when it slows down, it’s easy to see she's a softy on the inside.”
When Earle bought the diner, a 3-year-old customer begged her to keep MacDowell on the staff.
“She was one of only two employees I kept on,” Earle said. “She’s a hard worker. Some people come in over the weekend just to see her.”
MacDowell says that she intends to work there a while longer.
“I have friends here by the dozens,” she said. “So as long as my health lets me, I’ll stay here. This is where I want to be.”