A mail truck caught fire in Great Barrington recently, but it wasn't the first time a U.S. Postal Service truck erupted in flames

GREAT BARRINGTON — When a local mail carrier had to rescue bundles of mail from their postal truck after it caught fire on State Road earlier this month it wasn't the first time something like this has happened. It's a scene that's played out all over the U.S. in the last decade.

No one was injured in the State Road incident on July 17, according to Brian Mead, the Great Barrington Fire Department’s spokesman. The mail carrier first noticed smoke as the truck lost power as they were pulling out of a driveway, Mead said.

But there’s more to this story. This fire is not a one-off for the aging fleet of U.S. Postal Service trucks.

It is one of hundreds of fires that have ravaged carriers' trucks since 2014 as much of the fleet of Grunman Long Life Vehicles made by Northrop Grunman have passed their 30th birthday. They are catching fire at “an alarming” rate according to a 2020 Vice Motherboard investigation.

That report found that age was the likely culprit. It’s a fleet whose upper lifespan is meant to be 24 years. Many of the trucks were too destroyed to find the cause of the fire. Of the ones that weren’t, “the only pattern was that there was no pattern.”

“The fires occurred in hot and cold climates, at the beginning and ends of shifts, in the battery compartments, dashboards, and fuel pumps, and in vehicles that had both been recently maintained and were overdue for a check-up,” Vice reported. “They occurred on rural routes and city streets all over the country.”

The origin of the fire in that Great Barrington truck, Mead said, was likely electrical.

According to the Vice report, which cited thousands of USPS documents obtained by Freedom of Information Act requests, at least 407 right-hand drive LLVs have been damaged or destroyed in fires since 2014. That, the report said, is one mail truck fire every five days.

A peek at those public records from the postal service reveals photos of mail trucks at various levels of decimation, and numerous blackened and fried parts. Many a fire investigator had weighed in on the truck casualties.

Since 2020, mail trucks across the country have continued to erupt. At least seven of those were in Massachusetts.

In Dudley last year, a good Samaritan helped a mailman rescue mail and packages after his mail truck erupted in flames and was fully engulfed. It left the truck a mere skeleton.

The mail itself was not so lucky last year in Milford, when a truck fire destroyed some of it.

In the last five years, a quick internet search reveals, fire has engulfed mail trucks in Natick, Boston, Fall River and Marlborough.

The postal service bought these LLV trucks between 1987 and 1994, according to Vice, and as of 2020, mail carriers are still using more than 141,000 of these.

The Great Barrington Postmaster, who did not want his full name published but said he goes by the name of Joe, said those old Grunman trucks are history — except for two. The post office has received eight “brand new” Mercedes Metris vans in the last few months.

USPS spokesperson Stephen Doherty said the postal service will gradually replace the entire Grunman fleet with electric trucks, though it will take some time.

There’s been a bit of controversy around this. The USPS said in 2021 it would replace 150,000 trucks with new ones, despite the Environmental Protection Agency’s pleas that these be electric. The all-electric fleet would be too expensive, the USPS said. But in March the agency received some inflation stimulus money and announced it would buy more than 9,200 electric trucks.

When asked if other local mail trucks have caught fire, Fire Department spokesman Mead said he wasn’t aware of any.

There was, however, another Berkshire County mail truck fiasco in July.

A Grunman truck got stuck in the mud in Windsor last week after a Pittsfield letter carrier trying to deliver mail found themselves on a rarely used road through the woods that only opens in fair weather. The truck, The Eagle reported, got stuck a mile in.