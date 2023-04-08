Michele Rivers Murphy and Timothy Lee named as finalists for Farmington River Regional School District superintendent

OTIS — Two widely known educators in Berkshire County schools are finalists to become the superintendent of the Farmington River Regional School District: Michele Rivers Murphy and Timothy Lee.
The part-time, two-day-a-week position, has an advertised salary range of $50,000 to $57,000.
Interviews are at 6 p.m. Monday before the Farmington River Regional School Committee.
The school district has just one school, Farmington River Regional Elementary School. It has 124 students from prekindergarten through sixth grade from Otis and Sandisfield. Its budget is $4.7 million.
Murphy is an educational consultant and author working nationally. While she lives in Pittsfield, she is associate director for heart-centered learning at The Center for Educational Improvement in Vienna, Va.
Lee is perhaps best known as the former superintendent of Lenox Public Schools and as former principal of Muddy Brook Elementary School in Stockbridge. He now consults in education regionally and has worked most recently as acting principal at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, a position that ended in January.
This would be Murphy’s first superintendent job, and she said she intends to keep her position as an educational consultant.
“This opportunity right now is perfect timing, because my work is all contractual,” she said. “It gave me the ability to choose when I could travel … and to actually have a part-time position in a small niche school.”
Murphy said she would like to work at the school, partly because of its size. She spoke fondly of working at Hancock Elementary School as a consultant.
“It's meeting kids where they are and giving them an opportunity to really thrive and flourish because it's smaller class sizes, it’s more like a family,” she said. “It's just a great way to really grow the seeds of visionary thinking, because traditional education really isn't working for most kids right now.”
Murphy spoke of her approach to education.
“The way I approach everything is striving for excellence,” she said. “I'm not going to go down there to do a job, I'm going to go down there to really build a community, a high-quality community that has a foundational piece of compassion to help propel both staff and students to be the best they can be and reach their potential. Our work is [a] strength-based approach.”
Lee said he misses working in schools.
“And I miss being around kids and teachers," he said. "Just helping to make a school run gives me a lot of satisfaction, and working around kids is always good for your spirit also.”
He said he is also building a house in Great Barrington, and having a part-time job will allow him to do the carpentry at his new house.
He said he also likes working in a small school because “I like knowing all the kids, all the parents, many people in the community.”
In addition, he said he has talked with interim Superintendent Rob Putnam about some of the challenges facing the district and some of the roles Putnam has taken on, including driving a van.
“I’m kind of jazzed about that,” he said. “I like doing all the different jobs in the school, you know, at least get a taste and understand what people's responsibilities are. I mean, I think that that really helps you to be a informs leader, in my opinion. So I'm psyched about that.”
The district has tuition agreements with Berkshire Hills Regional School District (BHRSD) and Lee Public School (LPS) for the education of children in grades 7-12.
The school is staffed with nine grade-level teachers, four special subject teachers, two special education teachers, a school nurse, a school adjustment counselor, a food service director and assistant, five paraprofessionals, a head custodian, and two night custodians.
The school’s administrative team consists of a business administrator and his assistant, a director of special education, a principal/superintendent administrative assistant, and a part-time technology director.
Massachusetts Association of School Committees advertised and conducted the search and put forth the names of the two finalists.