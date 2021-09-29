NEW MARLBOROUGH — They outgrew their tiny farm stand, and so farmers Peter Chapin and his mother, Jan Johnson, upgraded. They bought the historic Mill River General Store.
Yes, that general store. The one built and opened in 1840. The one that Dave Herrick ran for about 25 years until 2017, when he leased it out to Jessica Holcomb. The one that Holcomb handed back to Herrick in early 2020 because of financial difficulties. The one that, until January 2020, housed the village’s post office until the post office merged with Southfield’s several miles away.
That general store: quintessentially New England in appearance, postcard perfect and, in modern times, a tough business to run.
Set in a tiny village, across the street from the library and down the road from the grammar school, the Mill River General Store, like most general stores in rural communities like this, bears an outsize responsibility as arbiter of the town's identity.
If Chapin feels the pressure, he’s not showing it.
Under his stewardship, the general store increasingly will reassert Mill River’s connection to the land, both locally and regionally, and the vegetables, meats, dairy and other goods produced upon it.
He and his mother bought the building and the store from Herrick in May, for $257,850. Chapin said the U.S. Postal Service has been in contact with him about reopening the post office.
"I’m told that we initially vacated the facility due to issues with the electrical system," the postal service’s regional representative, Stephen Doherty, told The Eagle this week in an email. "Upgrades have recently been made by the landlord, and the building is awaiting an inspection to authorize us moving back into operations there."
Chapin said his plan is to incorporate his farm store into the general store.
“We not only want to return this place to its former glory, but we want to add some new glory as well," he said. "We want to improve the food, get the post office back for people, and we really want this to be a place for the community, in addition to the visitors that we have here.”
The store is open seven days a week. In its current form, it’s a patchwork of what’s to come, Chapin said.
Chapin, 29, runs Mill River Farm, a five-minute trek away, and Equinox Farm down in Sheffield.
At Equinox, he grows mesclun, arugula and spinach on about 6 acres he leases from Equinox’s former owner, Ted Dobson, who now focuses on cannabis on a portion of that property. The 32-acre Mill River Farm is owned by Johnson, founder of Berkshire Wildflower Honey, which produces and sells raw honey, beeswax skin care products and beeswax candles.
Chapin, who grew up in New York City and moved to the Berkshires about eight years ago, oversees a burgeoning operation at Mill River Farm that includes 1,300 hens, 558 meat birds per month during the summer, 120 pigs a year, greenhouses and sheltered rows of year-round vegetable beds.
He and his mother originally sold their products wholesale. Then, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and many restaurants and stores closed or curtailed operations, Chapin and Johnson put most of their efforts into selling their products at their farm store — a 12-by-8-foot shed — at Mill River Farm on Brewer Hill Road.
It had a refrigerator and shelving. Shoppers purchased products on the honor system. Because of the farm store’s size, only one customer could enter at a time. There wasn’t room for someone to staff it.
“The Mill River General Store basically seemed like a perfect fit for us,” Chapin said. “It had been on the market for a while, and I know that everybody in Mill River really wants there to be something here.”
In recent months, the building’s wiring has been upgraded. Chapin says he’ll have a deli counter up and running in about a month, followed by a full kitchen. The store will serve breakfast and lunch sandwiches and rotisserie chickens and other take-home meals, he said.
As it stands, the store sells beer, wine and liquor and typical general store merchandise, such as coffee, newspapers, batteries, snacks, cigarettes and kitchen supplies. But, it also carries Chapin’s own produce, meats and eggs.
Other local products include Berkshire Mountain Bakery bread, produce from Indian Line Farm, apples and stone fruit from various local orchards, Farm Country Soup from New Marlborough, beef from The Farm New Marlborough, dairy from High Lawn Farm in Lee and ice cream from SoCo Creamery in Great Barrington.
Chapin acknowledges that running a general store in 2021 is a difficult proposition for most people. Unlike in days of old, locals nowadays are more likely to hunt for savings at the county's commercial centers, rather than shop at a rural outpost such as this.
But, he says he has a couple of advantages. The first is that he can provide a good portion of the food sold there, cutting out the middleman. The second is that the pandemic has shifted the way that many people shop, at least to some degree, toward supporting local products.
“There seems to be a lot of support, not just in this area, but all over the place, in terms of people learning to go directly to farmers,” he said. “So, we're really hoping to just kind of expand on that, to bring all the good local farm products to one place where people can buy them, to provide the best quality produce, the best quality meats and things like that, in addition to some of the modern-day conveniences.”
At the same time, he said the store can serve its traditional role as a meeting place for neighbors and vacationers. The store includes three indoor tables.
"We don't want to be like a designer place that's only affordable to certain people," he said. "This is a place where everybody can come.”
He said he plans to close the store briefly after the new year starts, in order to repaint the walls and revamp the layout.
“It needs some TLC, for sure,” Chapin said. “We’ll keep the old-school feel a little bit, but we want everything to be just a little bit taken up a notch.”