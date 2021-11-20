GREAT BARRINGTON — A modular home stuck in the road blocked traffic on Friday and Saturday.
The lower part of Blue Hill Rd. was closed and a crew was on the scene Saturday morning working to move the home, said Great Barrington Police Sgt. Adams Carlotto.
“It was attempting to enter the driveway where the home site will be, it didn't make it," Carlotto said. Mud and the driveway's incline complicated the job, he said.
“Anytime there's an oversized load there's always some risk," he said. "I've never seen a house stuck in the road, no."
No people were injured, and the home did not appear damaged, Carlotto said. He estimated the road would be fully open again by Saturday evening. The police department reported on social media that a crane would be there Saturday to help.