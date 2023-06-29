Monterey sleepaway camp, Camp Kimama Halfmoon, reopens after three-day a shutdown by the building inspector

MONTEREY — It wasn’t the traditional start to summer camp they had expected, nor the one their parents had paid for.

When campers and families arrived at Camp Kimama Halfmoon for drop-off on Sunday, they found they couldn’t stay because of potential safety issues in bunk cabins and other buildings, and would be bused to Washington, D.C. for a three-day field trip until these were resolved.

On site, camp staff scrambled to fix a host of bad electrical wiring and other problems in time for another building inspection on Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the campers' return on Wednesday.

It was after an inspection on June 21 that Monterey Building Inspector Donald Torrico shut down a number of buildings. The problem, Torrico told The Eagle, stemmed from the camp’s hiring contractors unlicensed in Massachusetts during renovations. Problem areas were electrical, plumbing and gas systems, he said. The camp, Torrico added, also didn’t pull permits for work in the kitchen, and the appliances installed were not synchronized with a kitchen fire suppression system.

“We put them on notice,” Torrico said Tuesday, adding that there were several buildings where staff could stay until the problem got sorted out. “We gave them another week.”

He said he would be returning that afternoon for another inspection after the town’s electrical inspector was there to look at some new wiring.

That apparently went well. The camp reopened Wednesday, but Camp Director Abby Levine was unavailable for interview given the situation.

Noy Assraf Azran, a spokesperson for Kimama Camps, did not answer specific questions about the contractors and how the problems started, but said the camp is appreciative of the “community's support and the positive responses from the parents and campers during this process.”

It was a rough start to the camp’s first, two-week session. Many of the campers had just arrived from overseas — mostly from Israel, and directors quickly arranged for a three-day field trip to Washington D.C. for the children and teens, ages 7 to 17.

The situation stirred worry and disappointment, said one parent who had contacted the paper over concerns about the reason for these permit problems at the camp at 7 Arts Road. They also said parents were told just before drop-off that campers would be bused to a hotel in Maryland and travel to Washington for activities.

The parent, who requested anonymity, did not send her young children on the trip, and hoped they could return to the camp. They said camp representatives were sympathetic about the situation as well as providing refunds if desired.

Sleepaway camp is $3,990 per camper for a two-week session. Kimama also runs a day camp for children as young as 3.

A famed summer camp in Monterey has been purchased. And as it turns 100, a little makeover is in order One interested buyer wanted to turn the Camp Half Moon into a glamping operation, an idea promptly greeted with scorn from neighbors. Other interested buyers wished to exorcise the property of its rustic roots to build ritzy, year-round houses. But, then, an entrepreneur and educator named Avishay Nachon stepped out of his car and had a look around.

Kimama Halfmoon, which sits on Lake Buel, is in its second summer with new ownership by Israel-based Camp Kimama. The company has run camps for 20 years in Israel, Europe and the U.S. Kimama Halfmoon, say promotional materials, “draws from traditional American summer camp values fused with a fresh outlook on Israeli culture and character.”

Assraf Azran, the spokesperson, told The Eagle earlier this year that a general rise in antisemitism appeared to be fueling an increase in enrollment.

The sleepover camp hosted 275 campers in summer 2022 and estimated enrollment would increase to between 350 to 400 this summer, according to promotional materials. The day camp last year hosted 1,000 and was expected to do so again in 2023.

The original Camp Half Moon was founded in 1922. Kimama purchased the camp from longtime owners in December 2021 for $2 million. Owner and CEO Avishay Nachon told The Eagle last year that the company planned to pour $1 million into renovations to modernize the sleeping cabins and give campers more privacy.

Nachon said the community was welcoming from the start. Some neighbors were irritated by noise and complained to town officials in September, according to meeting agendas and minutes. The camp's director told officials she would meet with abutters about this. Regarding these complaints, Assraf Azran said that "the sounds of joyful campers" are part of the legacy of summer camp at this location.