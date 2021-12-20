With fraud concerns resolved, lawmakers will go ahead with Monterey's election recall petition

MONTEREY — Residents who don’t like the way a town official is doing their job could soon have an opportunity to oust them from office.

After an initial delay, two lawmakers say they will now move on an election recall provision approved by voters on Nov. 6. If it clears the Statehouse, the petition still would require the governor's signature.

Meanwhile, the rancor among town officials that prompted some residents to seek an election recall law in the first place continues to escalate, just as an investigator the town hired begins to sift through a mountain of complaints that they have filed against one another.

The recall effort comes amid longstanding discord at Town Hall, which hit a flashpoint last summer. Complaints by town officials against each other mushroomed, and the town hired an investigator for $10,000 to sort thorough them.

More than 100 residents signed a petition recently seeking a home rule provision that would allow residents to recall the results of an election. The recall effort aims to oust Select Board member John Weingold, who some town officials say is ill-tempered and making false accusations.

On Dec. 8, state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, and Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, told town officials that legislative attorneys advised that they first investigate whether the petition had been illegally altered. One resident said they crossed out a signature because the person had signed twice, and Town Manager Melissa Noe said she had printed out a name to make it legible.

Hinds and Pignatelli on Thursday said Statehouse lawyers, after gathering information and communicating with Noe and Town Counsel Brian Riley, were satisfied the petition was lawful.

Select Board member John Weingold, the current target of the recall provision, however, wrote to Pignatelli and said an independent investigator should have probed the petition issue rather than Noe. Weingold noted Riley had initially shared his concerns.

Weingold said he was so frustrated he boycotted his work on the board until last week. He said Chairman Steven Weisz was colluding with Noe about town affairs behind the scenes — which they deny. Weingold said he returned to meetings after some residents and a family member implored him to attend.

Residents, former town employees and officials say the strife at Town Hall dates back more than a decade and continues to morph. Given all the mistrust, the question of the petition signatures was the latest to spark questions of impropriety.

Town Clerk Walker had contacted a state elections official who told her to contact law enforcement since defacing a petition could be considered a criminal act, depending.

Ellen Coburn, who helped gather signatures, had crossed off a name because the man who had signed it asked her to, she said in an email. The resident had signed his name more legibly on another petition form, she added.

“So at his request and while he watched, I crossed off his name and wrote an explanation in the margin,” Coburn said, noting that she did this to “avoid the fraudulent submission of a duplicate signature.”