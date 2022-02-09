<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Rescue teams in Monterey rescuing hiker injured on Appalachian Trail at Beartown State Forest

Caution urged for public while traveling on Blue Hill Road

A section of the Appalachian Trail at Beartown State Forest, shown in July, 2019. 

MONTEREY — Firefighters are working to rescue a hiker who is injured and possibly lost on the Appalachian Trail at Beartown State Forest. 

Map of injured hiker

Responders from Monterey and Great Barrington fire departments are at the scene and gathering with equipment off Blue Hill Road. They are asking motorists to use caution if traveling in the area, according to a post on Monterey's Facebook page. 

The call came in at around 12:30 p.m., according to scanner reports. One report said the hiker was lost. 

Fire officials could not immediately be reached for more information. 

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

