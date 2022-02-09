Rescue teams in Monterey rescuing hiker injured on Appalachian Trail at Beartown State Forest

MONTEREY — Firefighters are working to rescue a hiker who is injured and possibly lost on the Appalachian Trail at Beartown State Forest.
Responders from Monterey and Great Barrington fire departments are at the scene and gathering with equipment off Blue Hill Road. They are asking motorists to use caution if traveling in the area, according to a post on Monterey's Facebook page.
The call came in at around 12:30 p.m., according to scanner reports. One report said the hiker was lost.
Fire officials could not immediately be reached for more information.