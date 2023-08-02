Monterey town beach at Lake Garfield is closed due to high E. Coli count in the water

MONTEREY — The town beach at Lake Garfield is closed to swimmers due to a high count of E. coli bacteria and will remain closed until a retest of the water shows it is safe to swim.

The town's Park Commission received the water testing results on Tuesday afternoon, and said they were "unacceptable." The town will have the lab it contracts with retest the water again Wednesday. The results will be available around 18 hours later.

E. coli — or Escherichia coli — are bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. E. coli are a large and diverse group of bacteria, and although most strains are harmless, some can be dangerous and cause a variety of illnesses.

The state requires cities and towns to test public and semipublic beaches weekly for E. coli during the warmer months.

Last month Great Barrington health officials closed a Green River swimming hole beach due to high E. coli counts attributed to frequent and heavy rains that may have increased agricultural runoff.

As of July 20, 78 public beaches across the state were closed, the Associated Press reported, due to high bacteria levels.