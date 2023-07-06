Construction underway for new Roadside Store and Cafe in Monterey

MONTEREY — Construction is underway for the new Roadside Store and Cafe after the building that formerly housed the cafe was demolished in March.
The foundation is poured, and fill is being trucked in and shoveled in around the foundation of what will be the new restaurant at 275 Main Road on Route 23.
Site work started in May on the new building and is set to finish in February. It will house a restaurant and deck that will accommodate 42 people inside and out, with a tentative opening date in April.
The restaurant is a project of Gould Farm, the nearby residential therapeutic community that was founded in 1913 to help adults with mental health and related challenges.
The breakfast and lunch joint became a beloved destination among locals and beyond under Gould Farm ownership. The cafe closed in October 2021. Gould Farm bought the original building in 1978 and converted it to a restaurant that year. It had been a gas station and convenience store.
The new building will have an enlarged area for sales of Gould Farm and local products, combining the retail operation of its Harvest Barn, which has closed.
Restorations Inc. of Hinsdale is the general contractor on the job. Restorations Inc. previously built Gould Farm’s Price Community Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gould Farm is still fundraising for the design, construction and site work, expected to cost $1.75 million, and has raised about $950,000 toward the goal, said Lisanne Finston, executive director of Gould Farm.
She said a fresh fundraising appeal will go out at the end of July.
Within the next three months, staff and guests, as residents of the community are called, will work on taste testing and branding “foundational products” that will be sold at Roadside Store and Cafe.
Finston said beef, cheddar and baked goods will be among the showcased items.
“We include everybody in every conversation,” Finston said. “It is sometimes inefficient, always interesting and always, in my experience, results in the best outcome.”
The menu will include some traditional Roadside Store and Cafe favorites, including a breakfast sandwich that had a bacon-onion jam. It will also include new items.
Finston said the “triple bottom line” focus is on “people, purpose, profits,” and the choices made will reflect those three priorities.
The new configuration will allow for expanded staffing and expanded opportunities for guests, Finston said, with staffing increasing from about two to four guests to four to six guests.
Meantime, motorists have been stopping by.
“Tell people not to stop too much because you want the workers to be able to get the project,” Finston said. “Waving is great but stopping for a full-on conversation, maybe wait ‘til we open.”