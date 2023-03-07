Berkshire Hills school district to receive some of billion-dollar settlement with vaping manufacturer Juul

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Berkshire Hills Regional School District will receive a fraction of a $1.2 billion to $1.7 billion settlement reached with e-cigarette manufacturer Juul after it and thousands of other districts sued the company over the toll vaping has taken on schools and students.

District Superintendent Peter Dillon said he could not yet disclose details about the settlement or the amount. School officials will vote Thursday in a closed-door session on whether to accept it.

The district is one of around 10,000 plaintiffs to take legal action against Juul Labs, Inc. and its officers on a number of grounds. These include developing a device intended to increase nicotine addiction after anti-smoking campaigns had whittled away the number of young smokers, and then using false advertising and other strategies to manipulate and lure young people in.

“Three tactics were central to decades of cigarette industry market dominance: product design to maximize addiction; mass deception; and targeting of youth,” says the court filing. “This public health crisis is no accident.”

Juul was looking to cash in on addiction, and seized on an opportunity to “make nicotine cool again, without any of the stigma associated with cigarettes," the lawsuit says.

The settlement with Juul was reached in December.

Other legal action includes that driven by former state Attorney General and current Gov. Maura Healey, who in 2020 sued Juul over its marketing schemes.

Before Healey, former Attorney General Martha Coakley made a commotion when she went to work for Juul after she left office. She has since left the company for a private Boston firm.

The Eagle in 2018 reported on Monument Mountain Regional High School’s struggle with vaping and Juul products, as well as other ingredients that include chemical additives and heavy metals. Schools across the county had trouble policing vaping students.

'Hit hard'

Berkshire Hills filed its lawsuit on Oct. 26 in federal court in the Northern District of California on grounds the use of Juul products by students and their rising dependence has taken time, energy and money to manage at Monument High.

The district has been “hit hard” by vaping, and related discipline and suspensions have increased at “alarming rates."

“Students in Plaintiff’s schools have openly charged e-cigarette devices in classrooms, causing disruption and diverting staff resources away from classroom instruction,” the lawsuit says.

Those students who are addicted to nicotine, it adds, “have demonstrated anxious, distracted and acting out behaviors, causing disruption and diversion of staff resources away from classroom instruction and requiring additional time and attention.”

Monument has also had to buy additional surveillance cameras, close some bathrooms and have staff monitor those that remain open. The school had to rent portable hand-washing stations for hygiene.

Berkshire Hills also has had to increase school resource officer staffing to deter and prevent vaping, the court document says. School resource officers are typically sworn police officers who work full- or part-time in schools.

Dillon said the problem is a nationwide scourge. He saw joining the broader anti-vaping movement as a way to “send a message” to the industry. “It’s a pain and it’s a distraction,” he said, of vaping's effect on the district.

Some fresh data on vaping by high school students will be released soon from Railroad Street Youth Project’s annual student survey measuring drug and alcohol use patterns, Dillon said.

Ananda Timpane, RSYP's executive director, is curious about what it will show, since in the years after cigarette use dropped, vaping increased among teens, but then subsided as of the 2021 survey.

Timpane suspects the lack of access to vaping supplies during the lockdowns might have been the reason.

“Young people were not in school together, they were isolated in their homes,” Timpane said. “It’s illegal for them to buy it.”

One has to be at least 21 to buy vaping supplies in Massachusetts.