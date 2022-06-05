<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Monument Mountain High School grads celebrate after 'chasing normal' since sophomore year

District: Berkshire Hills Regional School District

Location: Tanglewood

Graduating Seniors: 139

Valedictorian: Maya Isabelle Velasco

Salutatorian: Bailey Marie Carlson

Photos: 139 Monument Mountain graduates cross the stage at graduation

139 Monument Mountain graduates crossed the stage at graduation at Tanglewood in Lenox. 

Memorable Moment: The Monument High Chorus sang an acoustic version of "Have It All," by Jason Mraz.  

Arthur Labrie did a little dance across the stage after receiving his diploma.

Valedictorian Maya Velasco said that before the pandemic, she already knew about "chasing normal" — she had suffered with a chronic illness that upended her school and social life, and she was "left trying to put all the pieces back together again."

"Luckily, a year later a global pandemic hit and really helped bring normalcy back into my life," she said, to a wave of laughter.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

