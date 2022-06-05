Monument Mountain High School grads celebrate after 'chasing normal' since sophomore year

District: Berkshire Hills Regional School District
Location: Tanglewood
Graduating Seniors: 139
Valedictorian: Maya Isabelle Velasco
Salutatorian: Bailey Marie Carlson
139 Monument Mountain graduates crossed the stage at graduation at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Memorable Moment: The Monument High Chorus sang an acoustic version of "Have It All," by Jason Mraz.
Arthur Labrie did a little dance across the stage after receiving his diploma.
Valedictorian Maya Velasco said that before the pandemic, she already knew about "chasing normal" — she had suffered with a chronic illness that upended her school and social life, and she was "left trying to put all the pieces back together again."
"Luckily, a year later a global pandemic hit and really helped bring normalcy back into my life," she said, to a wave of laughter.