Morris Elementary students thank veterans for their service with wave parade in Lenox

LENOX — In a show of respect and gratitude for those who served, more than 300 Morris Elementary School students lined a portion of West Street on Thursday morning as at least 20 vehicles bearing war veterans drove by.
The pre-K through grade 5 school kids waved flags, cheering and chanting “thank you” as the wave parade caravan escorted by Lenox police and fire department cruisers drove slowly along the roadway from the Boston University Tanglewood Institute parking area to the oval driveway entrance at the school.
It was the second annual pre-Veterans Day salute, said Principal Brenda Kelley, who organized the event with Lenox VFW Post 12079 Junior Vice-Commander Charlie Thompson.
“Its a great feeling, very heartwarming to see all those children waving flags, cheering us on,” he said. “We really appreciate it more than they probably realize. It’s a good, civic day for the town.”
The local VFW post has had a pleasant relationship with the school, Thompson pointed out, including assemblies in the gymnasium with cards, readings and drawings prepared by the kids.
“Nice job, everybody!” Kelley told the well-organized kids shepherded by their teachers as they streamed back into the building to resume classes.
“Coming out of the pandemic last year, I thought it would be nice to try to build community spirit back,” Kelley told The Eagle. “This was a brainstorming effort with my staff, so we reached out to the VFW and it was so greatly appreciated that we decided to do it again.”
She said that “it’s nice for the students to honor the people who have served. We all give in a certain way, this just makes people smile, and we’re all about making people smile.”
“The kids were enthusiastic, they knew what to expect,” said school adjustment counselor Cherilyn Zaretsky. “They made posters, they made little things to wear on their heads. We try to do a lot with them beyond day-to-day classes — assemblies, presentations, Spirit Week.”
As Kelley put it, “This is a special little school, and it has a lot of heart.”