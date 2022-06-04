<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Mount Everett High School celebrates graduation of 46-member Class of 2022 at Tanglewood

The 46 seniors of Mt. Everett Regional High School's class of 2022 graduate Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Tanglewood. Families and friends gathered with the Southern Berkshire Regional School Committee and staff to send off the former Eagles.

 Photos by MEG BRITTON-MEHLISCH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

District: Southern Berkshire Regional School District

Graduation location: Tanglewood

Graduating seniors: 46

Valedictorian: Nadia Makuc

Salutatorian: Grace Makuc

Photos: 2022 Mount Everett High School graduation at Tanglewood

Graduates receive their diplomas at Mount Everett High School's graduation for the Class of 2022 at Tanglewood in Lenox on Saturday. 

Memorable moment: As the graduating seniors shook hands with Mt. Everett Regional High School Principal Jesse Carpenter and received their diplomas, several students presented him with miniature die. After the last senior crossed the stage, Carpenter let the families and friends in the audience in on what was going on.

“If anybody was wondering why the handshakes were so awkward — you’d think after two years of not being able to shake anybody’s hand we could have just done it normally but they’ve given me these little die which are microscopic,” Carpenter. “I had no idea what it was for the first three or four.”

From the back a senior yelled “Carpenter, you can always count on us!”

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

