These Mount Everett middle schoolers are the first in the state to form an aerial drone team. Now they're headed to a championship

SHEFFIELD — Four Mount Everett middle schoolers were trying to untangle an aerial drone out of a basketball net where it got caught in the school gym on Friday afternoon.

It’s just one of the hazards of afterschool practice for the drone competition playoffs in West Virginia next month.

The school is the first in the state to form a competitive aerial drone team and compete in a regional tournament. These four students have only been practicing for just over a month. They don’t even have their team T-shirts yet.

But they’re really good.

At the Southern New England Aerial Drone Championship last month the Mount Everett Regional Middle School's Aerial Drone Club scored a victory and made it into the playoffs. They also finished second in the “auto-pilot programming” part of the competition, which tests skills like navigation and landing.

They’ll be going to the East Regional Championship at Fairmont State University in Fairmont, West Virginia and competing against other middle and high school teams.

The drone club is part of Mount Everett’s longstanding and popular robotics program driven by Christopher Thompson, the school district's technology director and Robotics Club mentor.

The competitions are hosted by the REC (Robotics Education) Foundation, which supports robotics as part of STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Its offshoot, VEX Robotics, helps schools develop a range of programs, provide training for teachers and a free drone.

It was Thompson who had the idea to bring drones to the Southern Berkshire Regional School District — first to middle schoolers. He said he and the competition organizers hope that more area schools will get involved.

On Friday, the team was practicing a game called “Blackout” that they’ll have to perfect for the playoffs.

They have to navigate through some hoops and then have to land it on boxes behind a black screen. One of their teammates serves as “flight observer” guiding them with visual clues.

They will also compete on flight skills. One of those involves keeping ping pong balls in the air using the downdraft of the drone.

They’re on a tight schedule.

“Now that we have two months to practice we’re trying to get everyone to know all the rules,” said Zayre Traill, 13, flight observer.

Traill said he is so happy he said yes to Thompson when he asked if he wanted to join the club.

“I was like, ‘OK, well I want to get out of the house,’ so I took his offer up and that was actually one of the best decisions I’ve ever made — this has been a very enlightening and very fun journey with all my friends and we have a very tight-knit group.”

When asked if all the video gaming motor skills help pilot the drones, Traill says, “Oh, yeah.”

Wyatt Alden, 12, writes the code on a computer to program the drones to do various things.

Tonia Maynard, 13, is a technician and pilot.

Nico Bruno, 12, also is a pilot.

Traill did most of the talking and explained what is involved in the game. The others were engaged with practice, directed by Thompson, as well as with repairs — something Thompson said they’ve learned how to do. They've learned how to replace a motor and screw all the parts back in place.

On Friday, a battery died. One of the drone’s guards broke off. Then one got tangled in a basketball hoop.

Thompson asked if they need a ladder. But they'd already figured out how to fish it out without one.