It's been a month since Guiseppe Musto's truck was found in Mount Washington. His family won't stop searching

MOUNT WASHINGTON — In the search for Giuseppe Musto amid the wilds of southwestern Massachusetts, no potential lead has gone unfollowed.

The problem is, there aren't any new clues.

The family continues to look for him. Apart from a grueling search through rugged terrain, Musto’s family has talked to mediums, one of whom stayed for days, hiking and camping out with one of Musto’s sons so they could go deeper into the woods.

They've heeded dreams. One placed Musto near water. Another, amid Mount Washington’s famous blueberry fields.

They follow up on every promising scent picked up by a search dog.

They've had the support of a seventh-generation outdoorsman who knows these woods cold. From the beginning, Dave Whitbeck, the town’s constable and senior chief of police, has been at their side. He’s still trying to help.

Others remained in Boston, where Musto lived, working the phones. Many went to the mountains to search for this family man who was retired from construction work, and for 50 years traveled here to hunt and fish and clear his head.

“We listened to every hunch we had, exhausted every option,” said Marco Musto, one of Giuseppe Musto’s sons. “It’s such a large area, so we don’t know.”

Musto, 75, left Boston early on Sunday, May 8, and hasn't been seen since. His pickup truck was found that afternoon in a state forest parking lot here. The family does not believe the elder Musto, a hunter, brought a gun with him.

His wife and son said he had been struggling with grief over a series of family tragedies, including the death of a grandson, and that this is what appears to have driven him into the woods.

The family continues to search when possible. So do volunteers with dogs. It’s more difficult now since the forest has leafed out.

A piece of clothing or some other clue could set off another massive police search, Marco Musto said.

“We’re trying to stay positive and hopeful and doing the best we can,” he said.

Musto said while his father loved to hunt off the Ashley Hill trail at Alander Mountain, family and community were more important than anything.

“There was nothing he loved more than sitting down and eating a good meal with people, and a nice barbecue, and his grandchildren,” Musto said. “One of his greatest prides is sharing a birthday with his grandson.”

At the outset, this extended family searched alongside police while in the throes of anguish.

“You had nephews looking for their uncle, you had kids looking for their father, you had grandchildren looking for their grandfather, you had a lot of relatives — you had brothers out there and cousins and longtime friends,” Musto said.

Some had traveled here from the city for the first time. “You had people who’ve never stepped foot in the woods their entire lives,” Musto said.

Musto wants to relay thanks to everyone who has helped and acknowledge just how hard they all had to work — whether they were in Boston or the Berkshires.

“It could take you two hours to hike up the area of Ashley Hill trail, and when you get there, you’re exhausted,” he said.

Family, friends and volunteers would also make sure search parties were fed and had water.

There were the people at home, taking care of Giuseppe Musto’s wife, Caroline, feeding the searchers information and contacting state officials to speed approvals to cut and remove fallen trees from state forest trails. This way, state police could get vehicles, equipment and people up the mountain.

The day after he went missing, police had to stop the search to wait for the go-ahead. Family and friends continued pushing on through the forest. They brought four-wheelers and dirt bikes and trucks.

During this time they worked with Dave Whitbeck and others. Whitbeck could not be reached for comment.

Musto said the family is grateful to the town for all its support. Town Administrator Brian Tobin offered buildings and Wi-Fi, since connections and cell service are sketchy here.

The family is grateful to state police, who searched for days by air and on foot. The Department of Conservation and Recreation used its equipment to carry people up to the woods to help the search parties conserve energy.

Marco Musto recalls a different kind of time spent in these woods, back when they were teeming with hunters. That was more than two decades ago. It was time spent with his father, uncles and cousins.

Now they are searching for their link to all this and all of them — the man who held this land sacred and came here for solace.

“It is a familiar hunting ground for a lot of us,” Musto said. “We’ve covered in great detail the areas that we knew that he was familiar with, but he was familiar with more than we knew because he’s been going there so long.”