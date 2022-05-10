Massive search underway for missing Boston man whose truck was found at Mount Washington State Forest

MOUNT WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a Boston man who went missing from his home early Sunday and whose pickup truck was found in the Berkshires that afternoon, parked at Mount Washington State Forest.
State Police say multiple agencies have been searching since Sunday afternoon for Giuseppe Musto, 75, who lives in the Roslindale section of Boston. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, with gray hair, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
Musto’s truck was found parked in the Department of Conservation and Recreation parking lot at the state forest. DCR parking areas are on East Street.
The state forest is in the southwest corner of Berkshire County, next to the New York state and Connecticut borders.
Boston Police are also investigating Musto’s disappearance, joined by a handful of agencies that include the Environmental Police, DCR rangers and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.
Police are asking that people who have seen Musto or have information about him contact the State Police's Lee Barracks at 413-243-0600.