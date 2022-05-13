Search continues for Boston man whose truck was found parked in Mount Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON — A Boston man who went missing early Sunday and whose pickup truck was found in a state forest parking lot had not been found as of Friday.

Massachusetts State Police and other teams continued their search this week for Giuseppe Musto, 75, whose truck was located Sunday afternoon parked in a Department of Conservation and Recreation lot at Mount Washington State Forest.

Musto had gone missing from his home early Sunday morning, police said.

Police have not resumed the search since Thursday, but will continue at some point, said state police spokesman David Procopio.

"It is possible that civilian search teams that we work with will conduct their own searches as well," he added in an email Friday.

Procopio said Boston Police are handling the investigation into his disappearance.

Musto is from the Roslindale section of Boston. He is 5-feet-5 and weighs about 200 pounds, with gray hair.

Police are asking that people who have seen Musto or have information about him contact the State Police's Lee Barracks at 413-243-0600.