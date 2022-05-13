<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search continues for Boston man whose truck was found parked in Mount Washington

Giuseppe Musto

Police are still looking for Giuseppe Musto, a Boston man who went missing early Sunday and whose pickup truck was found in a parking lot at Mount Washington State Forest that afternoon. 

MOUNT WASHINGTON — A Boston man who went missing early Sunday and whose pickup truck was found in a state forest parking lot had not been found as of Friday.

Massachusetts State Police and other teams continued their search this week for Giuseppe Musto, 75, whose truck was located Sunday afternoon parked in a Department of Conservation and Recreation lot at Mount Washington State Forest.

Musto had gone missing from his home early Sunday morning, police said.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

Police have not resumed the search since Thursday, but will continue at some point, said state police spokesman David Procopio. 

"It is possible that civilian search teams that we work with will conduct their own searches as well," he added in an email Friday.

Procopio said Boston Police are handling the investigation into his disappearance. 

Musto is from the Roslindale section of Boston. He is 5-feet-5  and weighs about 200 pounds, with gray hair. 

Police are asking that people who have seen Musto or have information about him contact the State Police's Lee Barracks at 413-243-0600.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all