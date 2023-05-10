Keith Torrico unseats Select Board Chair Jim Lovejoy in Mount Washington election

MOUNT WASHINGTON — Select Board Chair James Lovejoy lost his bid for re-election to Keith Torrico in Tuesday’s town election.
Torrico, who is Planning Board chair, got 54 votes to Lovejoy’s 37 in one of three contested races on the ballot. Torrico will serve on the Select Board with Brian Tobin and Eric Mendelsohn.
Lovejoy will still have an elected office in town: that of auditor. No one was running for the office and he won it with 9 write-in votes.
With 51 votes, Ian Collins unseated Planning Board member Nancy Wright, who got 35 votes.
The town’s next moderator will be Taylor Garrett, whose father, Orvie, acted in that role at the annual town meeting last week in the absence of Town Moderator Morgan Bulkeley. Garrett garnered 50 votes to William Short’s 42. Bulkeley had opted not to run for re-election.
Other races were uncontested.
Top vote-getters overall were Town Constable David Whitbeck and School Committee member Sarah Kenyon, both of whom received 92 votes.
A total of 94, or 70 percent, of the town’s registered 134 voters cast ballots.