About a quarter of Mount Washington's voters show up for town meeting, including three toddlers

MOUNT WASHINGTON — Voters in this self-labeled "Town Among the Clouds" on Tuesday made a series of decisions to spend more of their money on such down-to-earth matters as recycling, waste-disposal and sprucing up the century-and-a-half-old Town Hall.
The town meeting attracted more than a quarter of this town’s registered 132 voters.
On voice votes, the approximately 37 voters passed the spending of $877,002 on salaries and town expenses, an increase of more than 7 percent, or $63,099, over the previous year.
Among the attendees were three toddlers, who came with their parents. The three declined to comment.
But silence is rare at a town meeting, and although the voting included approval after approval, there were contentious moments, starting with Article 2. Gail Garrett, former Select Board member and former town clerk, objected to paying $7,000 for the town counsel, an increase of $4,000 over the current year.
Garrett said the town shouldn't be embroiled in lawsuits and recommended officials check with town counsel before making decisions that could end up in court.
The voters approved the increase.
In addition, voters approved:
- Raising $43,500 in waste-management fees to cover costs associated with waste disposal and recycling (to be reimbursed by fees collected).
- Raising $13,000 for inspection services.
- Raising $92,640 to cover costs associated with the Mount Washington Broadband Network (to be reimbursed by fees collected).
- Raising $34,256 for Town Hall improvements, including painting, repair of the door and windows. One resident asked whether funds could also go toward the heating system. Laughter greeted that request.
- Transferring $104,563 from free cash to supplement a MASS Works Grant for gravel road remediation.
- Transferring $125,000 from the equipment replacement stabilization fund to purchase a used grader to replace one that is down about half the time.
- Transferring $125,000 from the equipment replacement stabilization fund to purchase a new plow/utility truck.
- Amending bylaws pertaining to voting to replace a member of the Planning Board in the case of a vacancy. That change would prevent tie votes.
Before getting down to the business of approving, amending, transferring, etc., the meeting needed to fill a vacancy. Moderator Morgan Bulkeley was absent because of illness, and someone in the crowd nominated Orvie Garrett to take his place. No one else was nominated, and Garrett took a moment to familiarize himself with the warrant, the list of items, prior to opening the meeting with a moment of silence.