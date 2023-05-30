Mount Washington's North Schoolhouse wins a $137,000 grant to relocate to the center of town

MOUNT WASHINGTON — The North Schoolhouse may be destined to move, literally, from its hillside perch to a central grassy area known as Garrett Garden near the Town Hall and church that form the nexus of this mountaintop town.
A recently announced Massachusetts Cultural Council grant of $137,000 gives people hoping to reuse the building a significant boost, along with two huge challenges.
The first challenge: The state money is available only if locals can raise a matching amount within two years. The next: How to come up with another approximately $126,000 to reach the $400,000 estimated cost of the entire project.
Moving the building is expected to cost $55,000, with the remainder spent on converting and modernizing it.
Having applied for $200,000 from the state, Hans Bergmann, president of the Mount Washington Historical Society, called the award a “small disappointment, but we’re still happy.”
Plans are for the 1868 one-room schoolhouse, now boarded up and closed, to be revived as a cultural center in its new location.
At one point, Mount Washington had three one-room schoolhouses; the North Schoolhouse is the only one remaining.
The building was broken into and vandalized in 2021. The town’s insurance company ordered the town to board up the building after the incident, in which a windup Victrola was stolen.
Select Board member Brian Tobin, who is also the town’s police chief, said recently he is concerned about the vulnerability of the schoolhouse where it now stands, citing the December 2019 arson of the nearby Benjamin Osborn House.
“Most people in town think [moving and converting the schoolhouse is] a good idea, but there's also hesitancy, which I understand, not to spend money from the tax base,” Tobin said. “But between private donations that could be used with the matching grant from the state cultural Massachusetts Cultural Council, this project is completely possible.”
Bergmann hopes so. He said last week he is working to privately raise the matching $137,000; to date, he said he has pledges of $110,000.
Bergmann, who splits his time between New Haven and Mount Washington, wrote the application for the grant, and is planning to talk with some of the town’s philanthropic residents about pledging to this cause.
Fundraising, he said, usually relies on a few big donors and dozens of smaller ones, but with Mount Washington's tiny population, there isn't a sizable local donor pool.
Annual maintenance estimated at $8,000 will be paid by the Garrett Garden Trust, with snow removal provided by the Town Highway Department.
According to the plan, the Mount Washington Historical Society would have its headquarters in the small room just inside the schoolhouse's front door. Previously, the room was filled with wood burned in the potbelly stove for heat.
The central classroom would be concert, lecture and arts space. The schoolhouse’s desks are still there, but they’re movable so the room can be used flexibly, Bergmann said.
The historical society still has the books from the schoolhouse, which held its last class in 1942. It was subsequently used as the town’s library.
At the back of the building is a privy that would be converted into a handicap-accessible restroom, according to a plan by DBVW Architects of Providence and drawn up in consultation with the Architectural Heritage Foundation.
The building has its original chalkboards. There are cards with words and phrases dating to 1932, including one that says “Have you.” The interior has beadboard ceilings and walls. Graffiti in the wood room contains signatures, presumably of students.
The building also has an attic accessible only through the windows.
About 10 years ago, Bergmann said, the historical society started an effort to save the building. Moving it makes sense, he added, because in its current remote location, it's not used.
As much as he likes the current site, he said, "[T]he water comes down [the hillside]. It’s undermining the building. It’s deteriorating.”
In 2018, the Select Board appointed the North Schoolhouse Ad Hoc Committee to do a feasibility study. In 2019, the Mount Washington Cultural Council won a $60,000 matching feasibility and technical assistance grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. In 2021, the Architectural Heritage Foundation and DBVW Architects prepared the feasibility study and architectural drawings. In 2022, the Garrett Garden advisory board approved the town-center site.
A several-acre plot of land near the town’s center, Garrett Garden was a gift to the town by Cope Garrett in memory of his mother, Adelaide Garrett.
Tobin said the schoolhouse project would benefit multiple generations.
“Ultimately, it will create a historical district in the center of town that everyone generations from now will appreciate,” he said. “And I think we have to do the work now so that current generations will benefit.”