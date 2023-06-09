A Lee teacher is resigning after student artwork displayed swastikas, saying he no longer feels safe at the school

LEE — An English teacher is resigning and says he no longer feels safe at Lee Elementary School after an art class displayed a project about the Holocaust that included Nazi swastikas in a hallway.
Andy Clark, 44, who is Jewish, said he plans to quit next week after the school year ends because administrators were dismissive of his concerns. The project was put up in a sixth-grade hallway in April 2022 and has since been taken down, but Clark said he is still anxiety-ridden and hates going to school.
“It felt like I was being pushed out of my job,” he said. “I’ve been taking anti-depressants due to my anxiety attacks. I don’t feel safe working there anymore.”
Students involved in the art project were assigned to draw butterflies and depict what they thought life would have been like for a child in Nazi Germany on one wing of the butterfly, Lee Schools Superintendent Michael Richard said in a statement. On the other wing, they drew what a normal life is like free of Nazis.
On the Holocaust side, some students included a hand-drawn swastika on their artwork.
Clark, who teaches English as a second language, noticed the project while walking through the hallway one day in April 2022. He was relatively new at the time, but said it was something he had never seen at any other schools in 20 years of teaching.
“Any swastika in an elementary school is a red flag,” Clark told The Eagle. “If we don’t fight this, then what are we doing?”
As a man who was raised in the Jewish faith, he brought his concerns to the school art teacher and principal. To his dismay, the pieces remained in public view.
Clark said someone covered the symbols with stickers, but the butterflies remained up for more than a week.
When administrators talked to the art teacher about the project, he "explained that on the Holocaust side, students could include images to express the darkness and evil that took place during the Holocaust,” Richard said. “However, after it was brought to the teacher’s attention that the swastika symbol — when taken out of context — could be offensive, the teacher went through the display and covered up all the swastikas; the display was removed shortly thereafter. This project has not been repeated since and will not in the future.”
Afterward, the sixth-grade teaching team was instructed to avoid unintentionally allowing the use of hate symbols in school.
“Staff also spoke to students in grade six to explain the significance of the symbol in question and how it can negatively affect those who see it,” Richard said. “The teachable moment allowed students, staff and administration to reflect on how a symbol can make people feel, regardless of context.”
At the time, Clark said he felt like the administration was patronizing to him in reaction to his complaints.
“My administrators didn’t want to fix it, they wanted to hide it, cover it up,” Clark said. “Why didn’t they address it publicly? And why did I get yelled at?”
In his statement, Richard said discriminatory behavior is not tolerated in Lee Schools.
“The Lee Public Schools do not condone discriminatory behavior, imagery, or rhetoric,” he wrote. “In fact, at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, the district engaged the Anti-Defamation League to conduct trainings with our staff related to anti-discriminatory education; the incident that you are asking about was a specific example cited to the ADL as the basis for our request for training. The purpose of the training was to ensure that all staff at both schools have a deeper understanding of how words, images, and behaviors can impact students, staff, and community members.”
Clark said he attended one of the sessions and he was the only one there.