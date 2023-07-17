How did the town of Lee get its name? From 'a bad guy, court-martialed and thrown out of the army'

LEE — It was 1850. A scrappy, remote hill town — first settled by former Cape Cod residents in the October Mountain Forest uplands called Dodgetown — was about to be transformed.
A revealing Lee Historical Society exhibit, “Lee Comes of Age: 1850-1900,” on display at the town library through this month, details the stress, strains, challenges and pitfalls along the way as the “tough town,” as it’s often described, became a railroad center and a regional industrial powerhouse.
Curator Phil Smith, a member of the society’s board of directors, mounted the fourth major exhibit in the J. Peter Scolforo Gallery, following last year’s “Lee Answers the Call,” a look at the town’s veterans who have served since the American Revolution, and the previous “Lee Earns a Living” and “Rock Stars & Paper Tigers,” referring to the marble and paper industries.
A major source was the town’s own weekly newspaper, the Valley Gleaner, published from 1857 to 1943 by two local printers, Josiah Royce and Charles French. Subscription price at the beginning: $1 per year. Its entire publishing collection is digitized and available at the library as a “very useful” repository of local history, Smith said.
While giving a tour of the exhibit, he pointed out a display citing “the date that changed this town and a couple of other towns in the area forever.” Until then, by Smith’s description, Lee looked like “a small frontier town with wooden buildings and plenty of saloons, but not like the Western ones populated by cowboys.” When Lee was incorporated in 1777, the population was only 150.
“They wanted to name it for George Washington, but the town over the hill had already taken that name,” Smith said. “So they named it for Charles Lee, which was pretty funny because he was a bad guy, court-martialed and thrown out of the army.”
On Jan. 25, 1850, the “rail road” (two words, in the style of the era) arrived. Development of the crucial marble industry soon followed, as well as the development of downtown and “The Gilded Age.” (High Lawn House was the first “Cottage,” but portions of The Mount’s land and the George Westinghouse estate also were within the town’s borders.)
An 1852 Housatonic Rail Road schedule, reproduced from the Pittsfield Sun, showed three trains per day each way, connecting the Berkshires with Bridgeport, Conn., where passengers bound for New York City could transfer to what became the New York, New Haven and Hartford line in 1872.
Often, a passenger car was hooked to the back to a freight train, prolonging the Lee to Manhattan journey to four hours. The fare each way was $8.50 (roughly $330 in today’s money), and the first train left for the city at 9 a.m. Originating in Pittsfield, it stopped in Lenox, Lenox Dale, Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and points south.
“For people who had lived in isolation for a long time, it sort of opened the town to the world, and opened the world to the town,” Smith said.
Among the topics explored in the exhibits:
• By 1877, “an astounding 5 million pounds of freight was shipped into Lee, and 2.5 million pounds were shipped out annually,” Smith said. “You had this huge trade going on that didn’t even exist before.” In May 1877, 965 passenger tickets were sold at the Lee station.
At the same time, tourists began arriving to stay in private homes and one small hotel. Wealthy passengers arrived in the railroad’s stylish, private parlor cars. There was a crossing gate at Center Street, manually operated by a gatekeeper.
• Displays chronicle the development of the marble and paper industries. Onyx is the sole paper mill survivor, now locally owned, and Oldcastle Stone Products operates on Marble Street, of course.
• Paper was king, but the marble industry supplied the Empire State Building, Grant’s Tomb and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Cathedral of St. John the Divine and Columbia University in Manhattan, the Boston Public Library, Philadelphia’s City Hall, the Baltimore Courthouse, the Washington Monument and Los Angeles Armory, and closer to home, the Lee Library, Lee Firehouse, as well Trinity Episcopal Church, the Mount and Bellefontaine Mansion in Lenox, transformed into Canyon Ranch in 1989.
• Crime was rampant starting in the 1850s, including the 1880s arson destruction of the A.M.E. Baptist Church serving the small local community of African Americans who lived mainly on Prospect Street. “Lee was a rough town, and Railroad Street was loaded with barrooms,” as Smith described it. The town was also tough on immigrants, he added.
• Lee was a “well-churched town, very Godly folks, very moralist, but not always charitable,” as stated at a display.
• Despite the creation of the Lee Board of Health, quack medical cures making outlandish claims abounded in the 1890s as diphtheria, smallpox and whooping cough spread. Products advertised included Quaker Bitters, Grove’s Herb Extract and Gold’s Medical Discovery.
The exhibit can be viewed during most Lee Library hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.