A local businesswoman prepares to fill Great Barrington's laundromat gap

GREAT BARRINGTON — Paula Kohler has witnessed the burden borne by people in Great Barrington who have clothes in need of washing, but no machine or car.

At least since the town's only laundromat closed this winter.

“I've seen people on the bus with their luggage and I know they're not going on vacation,” she said. “They're bringing their laundry on the bus to Canaan or Stockbridge and I just don't want to see that.”

With the closing of the Clean All Over laundromat in February, Great Barrington has missed the convenience of having a laundromat nearby. Those without laundry machines or with big loads have to travel to Stockbridge, Lee, or Canaan.

Kohler, who lives in Sandisfield, is doing something about it. She plans to bring a laundromat back to Great Barrington, though it won't be for many months.

“I'd love to say winter of this year, but maybe not until spring of this coming year," she said. "But I'm diligently working as best as I can on getting this going.”

Kohler said significant upgrades are necessary for a space to be compatible with laundromat operations. “It's quite an investment and this is probably why nobody has done this already,” she said.

Great Barrington had one laundromat. Its closing took away more than a business With the closure of Great Barrington's last laundromat in February, the community lost not only a vital necessity but also an important space.

Like other local entrepreneurs, Kohler first inquired with Big Y Foods, the landlord of the now-closed laundromat, to see if the company would consider her proposal to reopen a laundromat in the same space in Great Barrington, in the grocery chain's plaza off Route 7.

Kohler said she was told Big Y wanted to have another kind of business in the space. Big Y did not respond to interview requests.

"It would literally save me $50,000 to $100,000 to already have those things in place and to not have to start from scratch. It would have been smart for everyone,” said Kohler.

She settled on a location on Route 7, near The Bookloft at 63 State Road, and thinks the fresh start might be better for the sustainability of her business.

Kohler said Karen Faul, owner of the closed laundromat, urged her to think long-term. “There’s one thing you have to have, a 10-year lease with a 10-year option,” said Faul. “Otherwise, you can lose [your investment], just like I did.”

“By investing extra money, time, and effort into getting one up and running, the landlord and I would like to create a long-term situation there," said Kohler.

“Hopefully it will be a permanent fixture in Great Barrington and something that people can come to love and use. And laundry won't be so much of a chore,” said Kohler.

Kohler has run a small Airbnb cleaning and maintenance business, called Maid in the Berkshires, for 12 years.

The logistical hurdles have given Kohler time to think about how to build a space that is comfortable, easy to use and family-friendly. “I would like to provide a space where people can feel relaxed while they're getting their wash done,” said Kohler.

Her plans include a handicap-accessible bathroom with a changing station, Wi-Fi, and perhaps vending machines.

Kohler said local regulations don’t require this level of accessibility. “By code in Great Barrington, a laundromat doesn't even need to have a bathroom. Certainly not a handicap-accessible one, especially if it's an unattended business, which laundromats typically are.”

With all these elements, she hopes the new laundromat will be embraced by those who need it as a community space.

“I want people to not have to go to another store to use the bathroom. I want people to not have to go to another place to use the Wi-Fi. They can sit there and have a snack or a drink and converse with one another,” she said.

For Kohler, the new venture comes down to helping the community. “I saw it as an opportunity to be of service and provide a much-needed opportunity for people who live and work here, to have clean clothes and to make their lives easier.”

When Kohler moved to open a laundromat, she did not anticipate that Faul, the owner of the recently closed laundromat, would be so helpful.

“Karen was very generous with her knowledge of the industry. Despite the bad luck she had with her own business, she was very open-hearted and spent a lot of time with me,” said Kohler. “That just shows how much of a service to the community she really is because it didn't benefit her at all to speak with me. ”

Faul, meantime, has moved on. “I’m over at this point, it was a good experience while it lasted. But I’m glad somebody is putting back a laundromat in the community,” she said.