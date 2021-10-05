NEW MARLBOROUGH — A New Marlborough Land Trust member has been elevated within the land preservation organization. The trust's board has named its treasurer and board member Silvia Eggenberger as the new executive director, effective Nov. 1. She succeeds Martha Bryan, who led the trust for 18 years.
Board president Ian Devine called Eggenberger is a "great fit" for the nonprofit.
"She grew up with dirt under her fingernails, and she has strong leadership abilities,” Devine said in a statement. “We are delighted that someone with Silvia’s expertise and local knowledge was already part of the Land Trust.”
Eggenberger will help guide the nine-member board, three seats of which are vacant. The trust owns and manages approximately 900 acres of land containing miles of public hiking trails.
The New Marlborough native, born and raised on a dairy farm in in the village of Mill River, has worked for 30 years in the private sector, holding senior staff positions with Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge and Berkshire School in Sheffield.
An 11-year board member, seven as treasurer, Eggenberger looks to continue the work of Bryan and plan for the trust's future.
"Our current director has been working on relationship building with local small farms," she told The Eagle. "Additionally we are looking to increase our members and our fundraising efforts."
Eggenberger also wants to increase use of the trust's land and trails.
"[The pandemic] brought a record number of folks outdoors and we want that to continue through the stewardship of our properties. These are lands set aside for the community and part of our mission is to keep them accessible for all to enjoy," she wrote in an email.
Land Trust properties consist of fields, forests, wetlands and riparian areas along the Konkapot and Umpachene rivers, wildlife habitat and agricultural land.
Much of the preservation in recent years occurred under Bryan's direction, according to Devine.
“[She] has been the driving force behind the Land Trust for nearly two decades,” he said Devine. “Because of Martha, more land is protected and more people than ever are enjoying Land Trust properties. Martha’s work has benefited the entire community immeasurably.”
Nearly five years ago, the trust in two months raised $260,000 to buy a 114-acre tract of land, the largest single real estate transaction in the organization's 38-year history.