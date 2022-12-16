A Gilded Age estate in New Marlborough will add 11 affordable apartments and more to Berkshires

NEW MARLBOROUGH — An affordable housing developer has scooped up a Gilded Age estate at auction and plans to convert its mansion into 11 affordable and low-income apartments.

Two separate houses in mostly cosmetic disrepair on the 20-acre property also will be fixed up and rented to workers at affordable rates. One will be occupied by the end of the month by a local emergency medical technician who couldn’t afford to live close enough to go on ambulance calls.

“It’s exactly the need we were seeking to fill,” said Jane Ralph, executive director of Construct, Inc., of the EMT. “It’s also just a really transformative vision of what affordable housing is.”

With the help of the town and the community, Construct bought the estate known as Cassilis Farm off Hartsville New Marlborough Road in August.

Construct now has to apply for state funds for the estimated $6 million project, and hopes to have one- two- and three-bedroom units move-in ready by winter of 2025.

The facade of the building will remain as is at the request of the town, Ralph said.

The 1880-built mansion has 23 rooms and various outbuildings. It was placed on the market for $1.89 million after The John Dewey Academy purchased it in 2020 from the Carpenter Family Trust then went into foreclosure. The academy had planned to relocate the school there after its Main Street headquarters in Great Barrington was sold.

The estate is assessed by the town at about $1.69 million and Construct paid $685,000, which includes back taxes.

The town gave half its $435,806 in pandemic relief funding for the purchase, and a number of individual donations also came in.

The town’s Affordable Housing Committee had already eyed the estate, given that the town had zero affordable units and that just 7 percent of all housing in town are rentals. The committee soon began partnering with Construct, and did a feasibility study of Casselis Farm, completed in December 2020 and paid for by some committee members.

Housing Committee Chair Elizabeth Rosenberg said the panel also had done a survey. "We interviewed business owners in town, and seniors and young people, and there were quite a few young people who grew up in New Marlborough and wanted to move back and couldn't afford it," said Rosenberg, who also is Construct's board president.

Construct lost the estate at auction until the high bidder backed out, Rosenberg said. Before the foreclosure, the sellers had rejected an offer for $1.25 million.

The estate is another fresh concept unveiled recently in South County by Construct to add more housing options amid a scarcity and affordability crisis.

“Part of what I love about this situation is that it really was such a confluence of the right thing at the right time,” Ralph said. “Without [pandemic relief] funds we couldn’t have done it.”

It’s also the kind of place people yearn for, Ralph said.

“It’s out in the country, it’s a beautiful setting and yet it's close enough to town,” she added. “It has all things many of us love about the Berkshires.”