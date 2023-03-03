Norfolk Road Bridge to close in New Marlborough on Monday; first responders' emergency response time may suffer

NEW MARLBOROUGH — A bridge closure starting Monday is expected to slow response time for the town’s fire and rescue services.

The one-lane Norfolk Road bridge over the Umpachene River is set for some badly needed repairs that is on an expedited 120-day schedule.

“It’s going to delay people getting here and delay people leaving,” said Chuck Loring, local highway superintendent and fire chief, especially for the town’s volunteer fire department and ambulance service.

He said the detour could add about four minutes one way to reach the station in Southfield for residents who live north of the bridge and that response time could suffer by as much as eight minutes total to certain parts of town.

Select Board Chair Mark Carson said he hopes the Massachusetts Department of Transportation expedites the bridge replacement. The span has been designated as a one-lane bridge for years.

“There’s a way around it, but it’s definitely going to take some time,” Carson said, referring to the detour that will use Mill River Southfield Road, Lumbert Cross Road and Canaan Southfield Road.

Monterey Fire Department has already been alerted to the possible need to respond to New Marlborough calls.

“They can actually beat us to certain parts of our town,” Loring said.

Both Loring and Carson said the bridge, which has an open grate as a deck, needs the work. The bridge has been known as a “singing bridge” because of the sound made when driving over it.

“We’ve been waiting for some time for this to be taken care of,” Carson said.

The bridge closure will be an inconvenience to residents and businesses located in Southfield village as well, Carson said.

The bridge carries an estimated 900 vehicles per day, according to information accompanying a 2019 public hearing notice.

That notice detailed rehabilitation plans for three local bridges over the Umpachene River. The other two — Lumbert Cross Road and Canaan Southfield Road — have already been completed and were timed to be done first so they could accommodate the weight of fire engines once the work on the Norfolk Road bridge started, Loring said.

“The proposed project consists of the rehabilitation of three separate bridge structures that were constructed in 1939,” the notice read. “The roadway surface, bridge railings, concrete deck and steel beams for each bridge will be replaced. The new structures will consist of steel beams with composite reinforced concrete decks.”

The Norfolk Road bridge is an 89-foot long, two-span bridge.

Construction will “consist of two 11-foot travel lanes with two 2-foot wide shoulders. The existing abutments and pier will be reused.”

In addition, the work includes “full depth asphalt pavement and roadway resurfacing. ... There will be no sidewalks on the proposed bridges or approach roadways.”

Horizontal geometry of the bridge won’t change, according to the 2019 documents, but, “the bridge profile will be raised in order to move the low point off of the bridge to the north and improve the overall vertical geometry of the roadway.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announcement of the closure Friday says that message boards, signs, traffic control devices and police details will be used to guide drivers through the work zone.

In addition, drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. The work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

The state advises several ways to get information:

• Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road.

• Subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions and follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.