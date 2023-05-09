New Marlborough returns incumbents and picks three members of Finance Committee in 2023 town election

NEW MARLBOROUGH — Jane Fucillo, Rita Schumacher and Dawn Trachtenberg won three-year seats to this town’s Finance Committee in the May 8 town election.
Eugene Graf, a fourth candidate, was unsuccessful, garnering 66 votes.
With 85 votes, Fucillo was the top vote-getter in that race. She was the only incumbent running. She was followed by Trachtenberg, who received 84 votes. Schumacher received 74 votes.
The two other open seats on the Finance Committee were vacated by Steven Klein and Robert Miller, who did not run at the end of their terms.
In the only other contested race, John Miller won a vacant seat on the Board of Health with 87 votes. Jean Pollock received just 36 votes. The vacancy on that board was created when Peter Marks resigned in November.
The top vote-getter overall in the election was incumbent Tammi Palmer, who won a three-year seat as cemetery commissioner with 127 votes.
With 123 votes and running unopposed, Beth Dean will take a seat on the Select Board. She will replace Mark Carson, who stepped down at the end of his term.
There were 138 votes cast overall, 12 percent of the town’s 1,141 voters.