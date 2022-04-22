New cell tower project unsettles Big Pond residents in Otis

OTIS — A year ago, people who own property around Big Pond managed to persuade the town of Otis not to lease public land for a cell tower, keeping sunset views as they’ve been for years.

The same neighborhood is mobilizing anew – and will be watching Saturday as a small balloon is floated to 146 feet on a privately owned tract about half a mile from the pond’s west side.

People who came forward to oppose the 2021 tower project off Churchill Road aren’t waiting for that test flight, scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m., to rally.

“The sentiment across the entire community is still the same,” said Tim Massucco, an Otis property owner who joined with tower opponents in 2021. “You’re going to impair 100 properties or more, and impact their real estate values.”

The tower proposal goes to a public hearing before the Otis Zoning Board of Appeals at 7 p.m. May 2.

In a filing with the town, Vertex Towers LLC, of Wrentham, proposes to erect a “monopine” tower on about half an acre of “raw land” owned by Joseph A. and Yvette M. Pena, whose main residence is Woodbury, N.Y.

The company needs a special permit under Otis zoning rules. The tower would sit within a 60-by-60-foot fenced compound and hold telecommunications equipment for Verizon Wireless and at least three other companies, according to the application.

The property is southeast of where Route 23 (locally known as East Otis Road) meets the gravel Becket Road and a private way, Lion Hill Road.

Vertex argues in its application that the tower will serve the public, saying that cell phone service will “promote and conserve the convenience and general welfare of the inhabitants of Otis.” The tower will also improve communication among emergency responders, the company says, and “lessen the danger from fire and natural disasters.”

In achieving that, Vertex says, the tower “will have no adverse impact on the Town’s scenic and historic assets, safety, health, environment, general welfare, values and quality of life.”

Massucco said the argument against a tower close to Big Pond remains the same as last year.

“There still has to be a better option for a tower that’s going to directly impact so many parcels of land,” he said. “We’re not against having great technology and all that. It needs to be done in a more methodical way, and not impact so many parcels in a scenic area.”

A report submitted with the Vertex application on behalf of Verizon Wireless says the tower is needed to fill in gaps in available cell coverage.

The town’s zoning rules say that any wireless tower should not be placed on a ridgeline. Such structures should be located “where their visual impact is the least detrimental to the general character of the community, or valuable historic and or scenic resources.”

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

Separately, Otis officials have been working to update the town’s bylaws covering cell towers, in the wake of the decision last May, after four months of debate that often drew more than 100 people to Zoom sessions, to abandon a plan to lease town-owned land near Big Pond for a 180-foot tower.

The debate spurred one resident, Larry Pace, to observe this after a videoconference: “You can literally cut the anxiety with a knife.”

Last November, residents rejected a version of the bylaw update at a special town meeting.

“We still had a few things that weren’t clear enough and didn’t want to push it at that point,” Brandi Page, the Otis town administrator, said this week.

On April 12, members of the Select Board reviewed a new draft of a bylaw update and referred it to the Planning Board, Page said.

Massucco believes the application was filed now to take advantage of a relatively looser policy.

“There’s more wiggle room now than there will be in the future,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said the network that came together to oppose the Churchill Road project is reforming.

“Everything that we had in place didn’t go away. Our communications have ramped up again to make sure that people are paying attention and voicing their concerns,” Massucco said.

The new application says that along with Verizon, AT&T Wireless, T-Mobile and DISH Networks are expected to place equipment on the tower at heights of 105 feet, 115 feet, 125 feet and 135 feet – above the tree line. The location already is high ground: 1,519 feet above sea level, according to the application.

Otis bylaws prefer that towers be camouflaged. The Vertex tower would have green “branches” in an attempt to resemble a tree.

In the event of bad weather, or high winds, the Saturday balloon test will be moved to Sunday. To check on the status of the test, visit plapc.com.

The May 2 public hearing will be held virtually. The town says it will post a link to the session closer to the date.

The Penas bought the 35-acre property in December 2000 from William L. Hurst Jr. of Connecticut for $49,000. To get to the proposed tower, Vertex would construct a driveway off Route 23, its application says.