Noise complaints from The Foundry linger as a West Stockbridge board prepares to engage in some careful listening

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Without the benefit of technical expertise to help sort out three noise complaints aimed at The Foundry, the Zoning Board of Appeals is taking on some reading and listening homework.
The owners of neighboring business Truc Orient Express have appealed three decisions by Building Inspector and Zoning Enforcement Officer Brian Duval not to uphold their noise complaints on three occasions last spring.
At Monday’s zoning board hearing, lawyer Mitchell Greenwald, representing the restaurant, owner Truc Nguyen and her mother, Trai Thi Duong, agreed to combine the appeals and to an extension of a deadline for deciding the appeal that would have expired in August.
Duval has upheld one earlier complaint in February, and The Foundry was fined $50. The other three complaints were made in April and May.
“I’m not hearing something that I feel is in violation of any noise ordinance,” he said of the latest complaint.
The Zoning Board of Appeals had hoped the town would hire a sound expert to sort out the complex technical issues. But those hopes were dashed when the Select Board failed to vote on the request June 24, leaving the Zoning Board to go it alone. Select Board member Andy Krouss said there were no specifics in their request, including a monetary amount.
The special permit that allowed live music at The Foundry set the maximum limit for sound easily heard by the human ear — or “A weighted” — at 60 decibels and for sounds like deeper bass — or “C weighted” — at 65 decibels. A microphone near the property line between the restaurant and the nightclub has been set up to measure the sound.
The special permit is under appeal by Nguyen and Duong at Land Court.
Nguyen says the noise has diminished business at the restaurant and her and her mother’s quality of life at their home. They live in a separate building on the property. The Foundry owner Amy Brentano contends the source of the noise complaints isn’t the nightclub but the rumble of truck traffic on the nearby Massachusetts Turnpike.
The two businesses are 50 feet apart on Harris Street.
Zoning Board member say they plan to review audiotapes Duval previously listened to from the outdoor microphone.
The board did have one professional available by Zoom: Town Counsel Jonathan Eichman said the board could take into consideration both the audio files that Duval reviewed as well as “evidence the building inspector did not have” in making its determination.
He also said the board could ask the building inspector to do further inspection.
The board opted to review the audio files as well as additional reports and recordings offered by Brentano and by Nguyen and Thuong.
“We’re all kind of shooting in the dark here to some extent,” said Zoning Board of Appeals member Gunnar Gundmandson. He called the manufacturer of the sound equipment for advice and information about the technical aspects, including the orientation of the external microphone.
“How is it possible that we’re not hearing sound?” he asked.
He wondered about the effectiveness of windscreens on the microphone, blowing into the microphone at the table to demonstrate the effect, and whether the automatic gain control might have affected the audio tapes.
“That could account for the audio being reported at a really low level,” he said. “There’s a paradox here for me.”
He also took sound readings 350 feet away from the Massachusetts Turnpike measuring up to 85 decibels for traffic.
“I think there’s enough questions about how the data is captured … it’s difficult for me to make a decision,” Gundmandson said. “I think it’s worth another look.”
The continuation of the combined public hearing on the appeal will take place 7 p.m. Sept. 6 with a consolidated and agreed upon deadline of Oct. 3 for a final decision.