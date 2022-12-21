GREAT BARRINGTON — Molly Rivest, a busy nurse practitioner in Great Barrington, has her eye this day not just on patients, but on two healers.

She is at Community Health Program’s Great Barrington Health Center, mentoring Jennifer Rubino and Lauren Young, two newly graduated nurse practitioners. Rivest observes them during patient visits and later asks them questions.

“What do you think about your next steps? What would your plan be?” she asks.

In the Berkshires, no schools confer a nurse practitioner degree, only registered nurse certifications. Becoming a nurse practitioner is required to diagnose patients, prescribe drugs or run a practice, among other things.

In July, CHP joined a pilot residency program organized by the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester. The program is working with six primary care organizations across the state that serve vulnerable populations.

The program entered its fourth and final year in July, but a couple of spots became available for CHP, which was allocated $71,500 to participate. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health. Besides the mentorship, the program offers weekly training and occasional group therapy.

CHP’s residency program is seen as a tool to attract nurse practitioners to the Berkshires and encourage them to set up practices in the area, easing a longstanding shortage of caregivers.

The fact that the residency program is grant-funded puts it at risk. Linda Cragin, of the UMass Chan Medical School, says federal grants are competitive and success in extending them isn’t guaranteed even when a program is successful.

In case the grant funding ends, the UMass team has been recording its Tuesday training lectures so they will remain available.

CHP’s chief financial officer, Thomas Walbridge, confirmed that CHP is committed to keeping the program in place next year. CHP is in the process of hiring two new residents.

Residency programs for nurses are generating a lot of interest, but since their effectiveness is not fully proven, health centers may be slow to adopt them.

How it works

Young, one of the two nurse practitioners in the program, started working at CHP half a year before the residency program started, her launch into the medical field rattled by the pandemic and early burnout.

Young says studying nursing during COVID-19 reduced her access to mentorship and practical experience, leading her to start practicing without having seen some infections.

She found herself working 12-hour days, overwhelmed by the complexity of the cases. By her own account, she was in “survival mode.” Coupled with her own high expectations, she felt close to burnout. Since joining the residency, and adjusting her work schedule, Young believes she has improved the care she provides to patients. She says she’s working more efficiently, and with more confidence that her care is safe and effective.

Rubino, the other nurse practitioner participating in CHP’s residency, had a different experience. A graduate of Elms College in Chicopee, she had previous experience as a registered nurse. Rubino says she felt her education prepared her well. Still, the residency is strengthening her skills.

“It gives you the time to dedicate to the patient in a measured way, rather than always being rushed. Because at some point, it will be a rushed atmosphere. So to get a year’s worth of that dedicated support is super important,” she said.

In part, the program helps the nurse practitioners master things like insurance rules and medical computer systems.

Rivest, the mentor, says primary care has become a lot harder in the last 30 years.

“We’re asked to deal with sicker and sicker and sicker patients who live at home,” she said. “You do hospital discharge follow-up on someone who should really still be hospitalized, and you have 30 minutes to figure out what 25 specialists did with them for a week.”

Rivest, an OB-GYN nurse practitioner, knows firsthand the value of mentoring.

When she graduated from UMass in 2015, she sought a job where she knew there would be mentorship. “I told them, ‘I’m coming here because you guys like training people, and you’re used to people who are newly out of school.’ I sort of created a residency for myself because I knew that I would need that support,” she said.

When she learned of the UMass program a year ago, she reached out to organizers. “l know that people leave the career field because they’re not brought on in a supportive way,” Rivest said. “I know that it’s needed.”

Karen Johnson, CHP’s human resources director, says mentoring helps stabilize staffing. “Health care burnout has been talked about for years, this is nothing new. No one has the magic bullet for burnout,” she said. “All you can do is work with your folks and ask them what we can do in terms of ... giving them new experiences,” she said. “People want to impart their training. It’s a fun thing to do.”

Johnson says it remains hard to recruit into health care. “Pre-pandemic, we were always stretched to find people,” she said. “Now it’s even harder.”

It is especially hard in the Berkshires, where no school offers a nurse practitioner degree, the rough equivalent of a master’s degree. “We don’t have any feeder sources,” Rivest said. “So we have to figure out how to entice.”

According to Rubino, another draw for the CHP residency is the ability to temporarily bypass some post-graduation bureaucracy.

“There’s a gap between finishing your program, passing the boards and getting licensed,” she said. “You’re a new grad who’s dying to work and get out there and practice [but] you can’t until you get through all of these other processes.”

By working alongside a mentor like Rivest, Rubino can see patients while becoming board certified and fully credentialed with health insurance companies.

Holding talent

One question is how effective the residencies are at retaining staff. Both Young and Rubino say they want to keep working at CHP.

Cragin, at UMass, says the numbers are good. About 80 percent of those in residencies stay on for a year or more. However, she says that in some of the other 29 states where nurse practitioner residencies are being tested, they have trouble recruiting, placing and retaining people.

Dr. Jill Terrien, an associate dean at UMass, says it is difficult to pinpoint why, but notes there is no common model for the programs. “Nurse practitioners are not required to [join] a residency like medical doctors are — therefore no standards,” she wrote in an email.