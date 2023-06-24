A group of volunteers is fixing gravestones at Old Town Hall Cemetery in Washington. Some of them date back to the 1700s

WASHINGTON — Beside the old Town Hall on Washington Mountain Road, there’s an even older cemetery that in recent years has taken on the look of a neglected graveyard.
Stones leaned, some markers broke in two, and others were simply lost over the centuries since the graveyard was established behind a church that used to stand where the early 1800s old Town Hall is now.
A group of volunteers has recently been cleaning up the Old Town Hall Cemetery, as it is known, righting some stones and literally pasting together others in an effort that takes elbow grease, muscle and mathematics.
Led by Carol Lew, who lives across the street and is working under the auspices of the local Historical Commission, volunteers have spent numerous weekend days over the past year and a half cleaning stones, repairing them and even discovering old stones that were lost to local record and memory.
Lew said she was motivated to work on the project based on her strong interest in local history, including the former inhabitants of her house, whose photos grace her living room walls.
“Since we moved here, 25 years ago, nothing has been done to help that cemetery,” Lew said. “And stones just kept falling. And really we don't have the finances to hire somebody to fix the whole thing.”
Lew, who taught herself to raise bees, decided to buy a book that is a resource on cemetery restoration called “A Graveyard Preservation Primer,” by Lynette Strangstad.
She consulted with Rich Atwood, a Berkshire County stone restorer, who told her, “It isn’t rocket science,” and advised her to get strong people to help. She also watched hours of video of other restorers at work.
Encouraged by Atwood’s advice, Lew spent less than $1,000 of town funds on materials, including crushed marble, jugs of D2, which is a biologic cleaning fluid, epoxy, and tools, including medium bristle brushes.
Since beginning the work, Lew has found names of people buried in the cemetery whose remains weren’t documented on the only map that exists of the cemetery, dating to the 1970s. She also has been able to research many of those whose remains are there.
Volunteers from as far away as Northampton have pitched in, partly to learn the process, and Lew welcomes them. While Lew is intending to show up to work on Saturday , she doesn’t expect many people to help her that day because of the foreboding weather forecast.
For volunteer Josh Greene, the work has taken on a kind of personal meaning.
“There’s all this hydrologic activity pushing the rocks up,” said Greene, who lives in Washington. “Maybe other towns have the same issue, but we definitely have this issue in Washington.”
Greene said when he first moved into his home, he was surrounded by things belonging to its most recent previous occupant: Eleanor Dennis. He felt her presence strongly in the first years he lived there. Once, he said, he thought he saw someone at the top of the stairs.
A few weeks ago, Dennis’s daughter, Emily Harvey, visited her childhood home.
“And when she came up, I told her that we were working on this project and that we really wanted to get to Eleanor's,” Greene said, referring to Dennis’ gravestone.
Not long after Harvey’s visit, Greene began working on the second oldest stones in the cemetery, that of Dr. Joseph Chaplin from 1776. John McElwain then enlisted him to help work on Dennis’ marker.
“To get it to stand again, it wasn’t very cooperative,” Greene said.
The work required digging out the gravestone, as well two blocks of cement that had been held together with rebar. The two then dug a larger hole, righting the marker, adding crushed stone to fill in and support it. They also checked the alignment with other nearby stones.
“I guess had Emily not been coming by, I probably would have wanted to get that stone righted,” Greene said. “But it's more about getting the whole cemetery cleaned up and repaired before the stones break. And I guess that one was really about to break. It was just tilted in a really awkward position.”
Greene said it gave him some satisfaction to send a photo showing the newly aligned gravestone of her mother to Harvey.
As to the broader goal, he said, “I think we’re probably more than halfway through the really tilted stones.”