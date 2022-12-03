A driver was injured Saturday in an Otis crash that closed Route 23

OTIS — The operator of a Lincoln Navigator was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment Saturday after the vehicle struck a telephone pole on East Otis Road (Route 23), police said.
According to Sgt. Tammy Weidhaas, the collision split the pole, which had a transformer attached to it, in half.
The accident occurred at 10 a.m., but as of mid-afternoon Weidhaas said East Otis Road between Pease Road and West Shore Road was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours. The accident occurred at 1401 East Otis Road, just east of Pease Road.
Police declined to release the driver's name. The accident is under investigation by Otis Police.