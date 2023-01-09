This one-ton safe guarded Otis valuables for a century. Now it can't find a buyer

OTIS — The fate of a massive antique safe hangs in the balance after an attempt to sell the hand-painted relic at auction failed to garner a single bid.
There was just one person who looked at it prior to the online town auction. On viewing the item, that person was surprised by its size and demurred.
The hand-painted fireproof safe, featuring gold lettering and images of landscapes, resembles a giant jewel box. It has been in the possession of the town for at least 99 years. It was manufactured by the MacNeale & Urban company of Ohio. Similar safes were shipped all over the world.
A crinkled envelope was found in the back of the safe postmarked in Boston and time-stamped 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 1924. The letter was addressed to the Board of Assessors and sent by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Corporations and Taxation.
Larry Southard, chair of the Board of Selectmen, remembers moving the gigantic black box from the basement of Harmony Hall in the late 1980s or early 1990s.
“It’s a huge safe,” Southard said. “If I remember, they needed it moved out of the old Town Hall because the floors couldn’t handle the weight.”
Doors of Harmony Hall were taken off their hinges to get the safe out. Southard used an old Chevy C50 tow truck to reach into the basement and grab the behemoth, using chains and straps.
He doesn’t know how much it weighs. “All I know is, it is huge and very heavy. My truck had all it could do to pick it up and move it outside the building. I had never moved anything like that before. … It was a really difficult endeavor.”
A similar safe owned by the town of Whately, in Franklin County, was restored in 2019. Newspaper coverage of that project estimated the weight of the safe at 2,000 pounds — a full ton.
Once Southard wrestled the safe outdoors, the Otis Highway Department finished the job, using a loader to move the safe to the Otis Police Department garage, where it has been tucked inside a bay ever since.
After selectmen voted to sell the safe as surplus several months ago, Town Administrator Brandi J. Page advertised it with a bid deadline of 2 p.m. Jan. 6. The new owner would have been responsible for moving it from the garage.
Since no bids were offered, Page said next stop for the listing will be Municibid.com, which typically lists used police cars, tires, heavy equipment and desks.
Listing the safe for sale at yet another auction would not be the first choice for Gail Gelburd, co-chair of the Otis Historical Commission.
Gelburd said she was unaware of the town's decision to sell the safe. She doesn’t know much about the history of the safe.
“It says right on it, 'Town of Otis,' which is really cool,” Gelburd said. In her view, the safe is “a beautiful and historically relevant object.”
The safe is open. Its locking mechanism has been drilled out and disabled. No one knows the combination to the lock.
In Whately, residents agreed to spend $10,300 to restore their safe. It now sits in the community's renovated Town Hall. That safe was bought by the town in 1892 for $227.60, according to a 2020 report by the Whately Historical Commission, plus $17.40 in shipping by rail. The purchase price was the equivalent of $7,434 in 2023, when adjusted for inflation.