Concern over cell tower’s visual impact eases after balloon test in Otis

OTIS — Neighborhood fears that a new cell tower would mar sunset views for Big Pond residents appear to have been largely quieted by a recent experiment.
A week ago, workers with Vertex Towers LLC floated a balloon over the site of a planned 146-foot “monopine” tower on land off Route 23, west of the pond.
That test, held April 23, revealed that the proposed tower’s location does not represent the blot on the landscape that residents feared, a year after they argued, successfully, that a tower on a nearby town-owned parcel off Churchill Road would be a detriment to the neighborhood and lower their property values.
“We had several reports and confirmations that assuming the location of the balloon test and its height were accurate, it seems that the threat of any visual impact to Big Pond is spared,” resident Tim Massucco said in an email report to neighbors.
Massucco then reviewed paperwork from the tower application and concluded that the balloon test represented the intended location.
Still, Massucco urged neighbors to follow the company’s application for a special permit.
The tower proposal goes to a public hearing before the Otis Zoning Board of Appeals at 7 p.m. Monday.
“We need to closely monitor the permitting and construction progress, to ensure there is no significant shift in plans,” Massucco said. “Personally, I think this placement will be a win for everyone in our community.”
Vertex Towers seeks to place the tower on about half an acre of “raw land” owned by Joseph A. and Yvette M. Pena of Woodbury, N.Y.
The company needs a special permit under Otis zoning. The tower would sit within a 60-by-60-foot fenced compound and hold telecommunications equipment for Verizon Wireless and at least three other companies, according to the application.
The property is southeast of where Route 23 meets the gravel Becket Road and a private way, Lion Hill Road.
Vertex says the tower will “promote and conserve the convenience and general welfare of the inhabitants of Otis.” The tower will improve communication among emergency responders, the company says, and “have no adverse impact on the Town’s scenic and historic assets, safety, health, environment, general welfare, values and quality of life .…”