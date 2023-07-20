A walk through Norton Cemetery in Otis will give a glimpse into the lives and epitaphs of those buried there

OTIS — Tucked out of sight off a gravel road in East Otis, Norton Cemetery is bounded by waist-high walls made of round stones.
Nearly surrounded by woods, the cemetery dates to 1763, and was established by land grant years before the town was named Otis. Lot No. 7 was designated as the burying ground.
When Peter Cameron’s son, Jeffrey, was 12 or 13, he came upon an overgrown cemetery that he referred to as the haunted graveyard. Cameron, who has summered in Otis since he was 15, was smitten when his son showed it to him several years later in 2012. It had already been cleaned up by then.
Today the gently sloping cemetery is pristinely cared for, with a carpet of soft moss underfoot, dotted with American flags placed by members of the Daughters of the American Revolution on the graves of men who fought in the Revolutionary War.
On Saturday, Cameron and author John G.S. Hanson will offer a public tour of the cemetery.
While Cameron will focus on the stories of those buried there, Hanson holds an interest is in the poetry of the epitaphs. He wrote “Reading the Gravestones of Old New England” published in 2021.
Hanson grew up in Williamstown and lives in Tyringham and Cambridge. Having been an English major at Harvard College, he has cataloged epitaphs, researching the sources, which include biblical verses, known and long forgotten poets of England and America, including some whose works ended up set to music as hymns still sung in Protestant churches today, such as Isaac Watts.
Cameron was curious about the lives of the people, and with a bachelor’s degree in history he earned in 2009 at the age of 48, he researched their lives resulting in his first book, “Norton Cemetery: May We Never Forget, A History of Loudon, Massachusetts.”
Cameron is a native of Wallingford, Conn., where he still lives in the winter. He began his research in Otis Town Hall, leafing through moldy boxes of records dating to the Revolutionary War era.
He asked Town Clerk Lyn O’Brien for a pair of white gloves to review the first box he came across. It contained a listing of earmarks — settlers’ cattle and livestock identified by marks to the ear.
In his four years of digging, Cameron traveled to Boston to mine the Massachusetts Archives for information as well. He was able to piece together family histories and in many cases vivid stories of the lives of those whose remains are at the burial ground.
He also spent time at the cemetery writing, once interrupted by the nearly silent passage of two deer crossing through.
James W. Merrill’s grave is likely to be a stopping point on Saturday’s tour.
In a virtual talk Hanson gave in the Notice Otis series last fall, he noted the age of Merrill, 19, at his death on Aug. 19, 1822.
“As a choice of epitaph in the Otis Norton Cemetery, this just cannot be surpassed,” he said.
The epitaph was taken from English poet Thomas Gray’s “Elegy Written in a Country Church Yard.”
It reads:
“Here rests his head upon the lap of earth,
A youth to Fortune and to Fame unknone
Fair science frown'd not on his humble birth
And melancholy mark'd him for her own.
Large was his bounty, and his soul sincere.
Heaven did a recompense as largely send:
He gave to misery all he had — a tear,
He gain'd from Heaven, ('twas all he wish'd) a friend.”
Of it, Hanson also said, “I don’t know anything about Dr. Michael Merrill, but I’m convinced he knew and admired Gray’s Elegy and that he is the one — or maybe his wife — chose it for the grave of their young son.”
Hanson has reread that particular poem dozens of times over the years.
“But it took James Merrill’s gravestone to make me appreciate the power of those last lines and their poignant demand that we leave the soul of this deceased young man, in all its frailties, alone in the deep hope that it rests in paradise with his God,” he said.
Merill’s grave may not have been visited by his immediate family after the year 1825, based on Cameron's research, but townspeople regularly visited cemeteries at that time, Hanson said.
Merrill’s parents left town to help settle Freedom Portage, Ohio, following that town’s founder Paul Larkham, who had previously given the town of Otis its name, Cameron said.
“There’s many, many children in here like that,” Cameron said of 19-year-old Merrill. “Their families, when you look into them, all of a sudden they disappear from Otis records. But you can find them out there.”
If you go ...
WHAT: Peter Cameron and John G.S. Hanson to offer a historical tour of Norton Cemetery
WHEN: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Raindate to be announced.
DIRECTIONS: Norton Cemetery is on Norton Road. From the town center, Norton Road is 2.9 miles east of the town's center. To reach the cemetery, turn right onto Norton Road. The cemetery will be on the left. Park on the road.
HOSTS: Otis Preservation Trust and Otis Historical Commission.