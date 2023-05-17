<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Peter Schoeffer and Carl Stewart retain their seats on Alford's Finance Committee

Just 44 voters cast ballots in Alford's annual town election Wednesay. This is Town Hall.

ALFORD — In the town’s only contested race Wednesday, Finance Committee members Peter Schoeffer and Carl Stewart, retained their seats.

Schoeffer received 29 votes; Stewart got 23. Challenger Steven Cobb garnered 21 votes, coming in an unsuccessful third place.

With just six votes, Lenita Cobb was elected library trustee with a three-year term. No one had run for that seat.

Running unopposed, Cemetery Commissioner Juergen Ortwein received the most votes of any candidate, 43, for a three-year term.

Others elected unopposed were Select Board Chair Charles Ketchen, who was reelected to a three-year term with 36 votes; Alexandra Glover, with 42 votes, who will become the Town Moderator, replacing Michael Wilcox who stepped down at the end of his term; and Shirley Mueller, who retained her three-year seat on the Planning Board with 40 votes.

Peggy Henden-Wilson, town clerk, said 44 people voted out of Alford’s 346 registered voters.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

