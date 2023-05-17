Peter Schoeffer and Carl Stewart retain their seats on Alford's Finance Committee

ALFORD — In the town’s only contested race Wednesday, Finance Committee members Peter Schoeffer and Carl Stewart, retained their seats.
Schoeffer received 29 votes; Stewart got 23. Challenger Steven Cobb garnered 21 votes, coming in an unsuccessful third place.
With just six votes, Lenita Cobb was elected library trustee with a three-year term. No one had run for that seat.
Running unopposed, Cemetery Commissioner Juergen Ortwein received the most votes of any candidate, 43, for a three-year term.
Others elected unopposed were Select Board Chair Charles Ketchen, who was reelected to a three-year term with 36 votes; Alexandra Glover, with 42 votes, who will become the Town Moderator, replacing Michael Wilcox who stepped down at the end of his term; and Shirley Mueller, who retained her three-year seat on the Planning Board with 40 votes.
Peggy Henden-Wilson, town clerk, said 44 people voted out of Alford’s 346 registered voters.